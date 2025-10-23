'It brings back vivid memories': Aurora begins 47-acre park development at Geauga Lake

AURORA, Ohio — In a formal groundbreaking ceremony, crews began work Thursday toward building a public park at the old SeaWorld property at Geauga Lake.

Over the past several years, the city of Aurora has been acquiring property totaling around 47 acres.

The first phase of construction is set to include renovating the existing gatehouses, the pier and pavilion, installing a kayak launch for rentals and developing an open grassy area.

"We expect to have a beautiful grassy area right along the lake for picnics, fun, frisbees and general enjoyment and that’s about 15 acres of development of this former park land," Aurora Mayor Anne Womer Benjamin explained.

City of Aurora New renderings shown at Mayor Anne Womer Benjamin's State of the City on February 26.

Beyond this initial phase, conceptual renderings released earlier this year show plans for a beach, trails, and the reuse of the iconic wave pool — minus the waves.

"I hope my kids and everyone else's kids and grandchildren will be able to enjoy this park as I did in the past," Aurora Councilman George Horvat said.

Geauga Lake closed for good back in 2007, with Wildwater Kingdom closing in 2016. Since then, the property has mostly been an eyesore for the community and has become a popular spot for vandalism and trespassing.

For the past several months, crews have been working to clear out some of the buildings on the property.

The park project makes up just one of several ongoing developments at the 377-acre space in Bainbridge Township and Aurora, which bisect the once-iconic area.

News 5

For John Kudley, Aurora Historical Society & Museum director, the love for Geauga Lake has never wavered. He's done dozens of presentations highlighting the history of the parks, and admits that's the most popular presentation he gives.

"It’s exciting that people still want to remember the park and it brings back vivid memories," he said.

Check out this News 5 chopper video from 1980 over Geauga Lake and SeaWorld:

Development is also happening on the old Geauga Lake Property

In 2023, Meijer bought 16 acres in Bainbridge Township where parts of the parking lot, the main gate, and "X-Flight" were once located.

Geauga County Auditor Geauga County's property website highlights where Meijer is expected to build its store.

A spokesperson at the supercenter grocery chain previously told News 5 that once construction begins (which it did in April 2025), stores usually open in 12-18 months. That timeline would have the store opening sometime in 2026.