Avon Lake group pushes back against lakefront development ballot issue

AVON LAKE, Ohio — An upcoming election issue could shape the future of the lakefront in Lorain County. Avon Lake’s Issue 36 would require voter approval for certain zoning and financing at the former Avon Lake Power Plant site.

Proponents say it would give residents a direct voice in redevelopment at the 23-acre property. But a new opposition group believes it could create additional hurdles and delays for reinvestment.

“The lakefront is fundamentally private for almost 40 miles. And so to have such a large piece of property available and potentially have public access, it was important,” said Richard Shields, a development executive with the Charah Environment Redevelopment Group.

The Kentucky-based company acquired the power plant in 2021. Its subsidiary, Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG), has been responsible for the plant shutdown, demolition, and site remediation and redevelopment.

Many agree the lakefront property possesses vast potential for Avon Lake. But there’s a divide over how redevelopment happens and what it should look like.

Avon Lake attorney Gerald Phillips believes Issue 36 has become a fight between residents and powerful interests.

“This is a David vs. Goliath,” he said.

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Phillips authored the ballot measure and spoke to News 5 in August after collecting enough petition signatures to bring it to a vote.

RELATED: Future of former Avon Lake Power Plant site could go to the voters this fall

He said his message remains the same.

“Issue 36 is giving residents the right to vote,” Phillips said.

In May, the Avon Lake City Council passed a pair of ordinances, laying the framework for what kind of development may eventually occupy the former power plant site.

RELATED: Development of former Avon Lake power plant site clears latest hurdles

Council approved a zoning change to allow mixed-use development on the former industrial space. Members also passed legislation to create a mixed-use overlay district.

The latter measure outlines what will be allowed on the property, including residential, retail and entertainment uses. It also prohibits several things, including big-box stores and single-family homes.

Under Issue 36, neither ordinance could take effect until voters approved it at a regular or general election occurring no less than 90 days after its passage.

The ballot measure would also require voter approval for tax increment financing, known as a TIF.

“A TIF is a corporate subsidy, where they take money from the school district and give it to the private developer,” said Phillips.

City leaders have disputed the characterization and said a TIF is not a tax increase.

The economic development tool freezes the current property tax base and directs future tax revenue to eligible public improvements and infrastructure.

The Avon Lake City Council previously passed an ordinance opposing Issue 36, saying a TIF is necessary for the city to acquire and redevelop the site.

Ahead of the election, another group emerged in opposition to Issue 36.

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Avon Lake Citizens for Responsible Redevelopment (ALCRR) was created by current property owner ALERG.

“Issue 36 begins to change how the city does business,” said Shields.

The group worries Issue 36 could create delays, higher costs and deter prospective developers and investors.

“It’s a re-do. And it’s very difficult to have any certainty of how you invest your money… and how you have certainty of attracting developers when they don’t know what the process is what that entails,” Shields said.

He said residents have had and will continue to have input and oversight over the project.

"It's an arduous and time-consuming process," Shields said.

Phillips believes the measure would bring more scrutiny to the process.

"Have full disclosure and it'll be fully debated," Phillips said.

No plans are finalized for the site. But the city and ALERG say redevelopment could generate tens of millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs for the city.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.