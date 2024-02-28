Bessie's Angels to receive $10,000 from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Bessie’s Angels is a non-profit based in Cleveland that helps young women ages 16-24 who are impacted by the foster care system get housing, education and other resources to have a successful life.

“Bessie is a blessing; they helped me through a lot of emotional and mental turmoil,” said Bessie’s Alum Myra Jackson.

Jackson has been a member of Bessie’s Angel since they opened in 2015 through the program, she’s been able to get her first apartment, a job and build the confidence she needed to live out her dreams as a model.

“I dealt with a lot of insecurities. I dealt with a lot of trauma and the team at Bessie’s Angel pushed me through the journey throughout the years and really has helped me grow as a woman. Even if you’re not 16-24 they'll continue to reach out to you, because that's how much they love and care about you in this program,” said Jackson.

The organization currently has two locations and a third location opening in Garfield Heights. All three locations provide seven private rooms.

Jackson said without the support and housing from Bessie’s Angels, she would not be in a good place.

“I don't think I would be independent and living on my own, I'm on the autistic spectrum and a lot of young ladies inbox me on social media to tell me how much I've inspired them to do better with their lives. A lot of young black women who are dealing with a mental health disorders and abandonment don’t always have support or mentors. I am just so glad that I can share my story and become an advocate for some of these young ladies out here like Bessie’s Angel was to me,” said Jackson.

Tonya Perkins-Stoudemire is the founder of Bessie’s Angel, she said they help 15 to 25 women each month. This is why it is important for the Cuyahoga County Council to pass a $10,000 American Rescue Plan Act Community Grant for the local non-profit.

“It would mean the world to us,” said Perkins-Stoudemire.

She said the money would be used in multiple ways, including funding their empowerment summit in May.

“Most importantly the money would be used to help with young people’s immediate need, we have food insecurity, issues surrounding clothing especially when a Woman has a job interview,” said Perkins-Stoudemire.

The grant was proposed by County Council member Meredith Turner after she heard the founder of Bessie’s Angels speak at an event.

“When I heard her story, my heart was convinced; I felt like I really needed to do something.

I have the platform, and I have some resources to try to help them in their mission to take care of young people who may have fallen through the cracks,” said Turner.

The proposed grant passed two readings and will go for a third and final reading on March 12, Turner said she is confident it will pass.