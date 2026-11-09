Brothers turn lemonade stand into lifeline for families of fallen and injured North Royalton firefighters

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Rather than spending their day at home or hanging out with friends, Gideon and Josiah Trank decided to set up a fundraiser on Memphis Avenue in an effort to raise money for two North Royalton firefighter-paramedics, one of which passed away this week.

Firefighter-paramedic Ryan Milligan, 36, was killed and fellow firefighter-paramedic Andrew Protsman, 38, was seriously injured while assisting on a mutual aid call to a house fire in Broadview Heights Monday night.

Since Monday, surrounding communities have rallied behind both families.

Red lights now illuminate homes across Northeast Ohio, along with a thin red line American flag and yard signs created to honor the firefighters.

Red ribbons are also tied across North Royalton.

Communities light up red for fallen North Royalton firefighter

RELATED: Communities light up red for fallen North Royalton firefighter

The visitation for Milligan was also held Sunday evening at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

Prior to it, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gideon and Josiah Trank set up their Heroes Lemonade stand, selling an assortment of drinks and treats.

"We're trying to match with like the season, so we got like cookies, apple cinnamon drinks," Gideon told me on Sunday.

Their family also created key chains and ornaments honoring Milligan as well as showing support for firefighters in general.

Josiah said, "It just feels really special to us... just knowing we could help them more and make them feel a little better."

Josiah estimates roughly 30 people swung by their stand on Sunday.

The duo sold out of the ornaments very quickly, but they are still taking orders online.

According to their page, orders will be closed by the end of the week to give them time to create more.

If you'd like to buy one, head to their Facebook page, Gideon and Josiah's Lemonade Stand for Heroes, and send them a message.

The Trank brothers told me they'd like to set up their stand at least one more time to support Milligan and Protsman's families.

They may set up Monday, but they're still deciding.

Updates can be found on their Facebook.

All of the proceeds collected will be split down the middle and given to both families.