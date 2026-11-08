Communities light up red for fallen North Royalton firefighter

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio is mourning the death of one North Royalton firefighter and rallying for the recovery of another.

Firefighter-paramedic Ryan Milligan, 36, was killed and fellow firefighter-paramedic Andrew Protsman, 38, was seriously injured while assisting on a mutual aid call to a house fire in Broadview Heights Monday night.

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Milligan, a 10-year veteran with the department, planned to climb the ranks in North Royalton. According to the city, he had recently signed up for a future fire lieutenant promotional exam.

He leaves behind a wife, two small children and many more who loved him.

"It was a tragedy. You have a 36-year-old with two kids and he's not coming home," Broadview Heights Ward 2 City Council member Brian Wolf said.

Wolf’s father served as a Cleveland firefighter before a line-of-duty injury forced his retirement. He said the tragedy hits home.

“You don’t ever want to get that call. In the back of your mind, you know it’s possible. But these guys go to work and you never imagine they won’t come home,” he said.

Red lights now illuminate Wolf’s home, along with a thin red line American flag and yard signs created to honor the firefighters.

RELATED: Local family prints signs to support North Royalton firefighters

"To me, this seems like a very simple yet powerful image that shows your support," Wolf said.

The symbolic gesture has appeared across Northeast Ohio, with homes and businesses displaying red lights.. Wolf says the unity defies geography and rivalry.

"Whether you're for the Brecksville-Broadview Heights Bees or the North Royalton Bears, now we're for the fire department," Wolf said.

The department is down two members while Protsman recovers from serious injuries suffered in the same fire. Neighboring departments are filling in for now.

"Any small thing that you can do to show that you're supporting the fire department, I mean it's just flipping on a switch," Wolf said.