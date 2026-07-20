'Bullets don't have eyes.' Cleveland families fear more violent street takeovers are on the way

CLEVELAND — People living on Cleveland’s east side are calling for stronger enforcement and a long-term fix after a series of Fourth of July weekend street takeovers that led to gunfire, property damage and fear throughout several neighboring streets.

Several neighbors who contacted News 5 described the gatherings as “sheer chaos,” saying hundreds of people flooded residential streets, trapping families in their homes and turning what began as a holiday celebration into something very dangerous.

Many of them tell us they're worried this is bound to happen again.

“I said I hope they don't start shooting--and then the next thing you know, they’re shooting," one resident said.

Neighbors say they were trapped in their homes as crowds took over streets.

Cell phone video shared with News 5 shows what community members estimate were nearly 1,000 people gathered in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood near East 118th Street.

Residents said streets were blocked for hours as people blasted music, danced on cars and parked on their front lawns.

“I couldn’t leave. I was trapped, and that’s frightening,” one neighbor said.

Another resident described the scene as “out of control.”

Neighbors say the atmosphere changed quickly when gunfire erupted.

Bullets struck nearby homes, cars and Providence House crisis nursery where children were inside sleeping and receiving care from staffers.

'Please don't shoot at us.'

RELATED: 'Please don't shoot at us.' Providence House pleads for safety after crisis nursery hit with gunfire

Overnight employees immediately took shelter and distracted the children—telling them it was "just the sound of fireworks."

“Please be respectful. Please understand that we are protecting this community’s children here,” said Natalie Leek, Providence House President and CEO. “Don’t shoot at us. It’s gotten to that point.”

No one was injured.

Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Freddy Diaz said officers first received a ShotSpotter alert before multiple 911 calls came in reporting the large gathering and gunfire.

Police recovered shell casings, dispersed the crowds and secured the area.

Diaz acknowledged residents frustration but noted that the Fourth of July weekend is consistently one of the department’s busiest times of the year.

He said Cleveland Police deployed additional resources, including the department’s STANCE Unit, which focuses on nuisance crimes, property damage and street takeovers.

“These types of incidents are always a challenge,” Diaz said. “You have hundreds of kids. It’s a dangerous position for these kids to put themselves in.”

Police say no injuries or deaths were reported and no arrests have been made.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Community members say they appreciate the police response but believe more must be done to prevent future street takeovers as there are still several weeks left in the summer months.

“We want something to happen where it’s going to help these young people as well as stop them from these street takeovers,” one neighbor said.

Diaz encouraged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity and provide surveillance video that could help police identify those responsible for the bad behavior.

The latest concerns come just days after Cleveland resident Monique Moore spoke with News 5 about another street takeover near East 99th Street, East 102nd Street and Luke Easter Park.

'It's gotta stop.'

RELATED: 'It's gotta stop.' Cleveland residents demand action after recent street takeovers leave neighborhood damaged

Moore said thousands of people gathered in the area before fireworks gave way to gunfire.

She said a vehicle crashed through her fence and fled, while neighbors later discovered bullet holes and large amounts of trash left behind.

“There is no safety for the people that live here,” Moore said. “These thousands that come here, half of them get to go home while we are left with the aftermath of cleaning up the streets and paying for this.”

Cleveland Police previously told News 5 that dozens of officers responded to disperse the crowd.

No injuries or arrests were reported in that incident, and investigators said initial information indicated many of those involved in that incident traveled from outside Cleveland to participate in the event.