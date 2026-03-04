Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CDL Crackdown: Why the U.S. Department of Transportation is flagging more CDL schools

The U.S. Department of Transportation continues to investigate commercial driving schools for code violations.
In the last few weeks, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that more than 550 commercial driving schools had been flagged for violating several federal requirements, including incomplete assessments, improper vehicles, unqualified teachers, and non-compliance with state requirements.

Most of these schools were located in California, Minnesota, and New York.

Jeffrey Burkhardt with Ancora Education said most schools in Ohio are already complying with requirements.

The senior director of operations said these requirements have been in place for years, and he and his colleagues are glad to see them enforced.

"Because at the end of the day, the objective is to root out the bad actors to make sure that the CDL training space is one that is a sterile environment, a safe environment with compliant providers," Burkhardt said.

In December, the U.S. Department of Transportation began flagging schools on its federal training provider registry. At that time, over 3,000 schools across the country were flagged for violations.

It is not just these audits and investigations affecting the commercial driving industry. Last week, President Donald Trump introduced a new initiative called Delilah's Law. It's designed to prohibit U.S. states from issuing commercial driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.

To see if there are any flagged CDL schools near you, click here for a link to the federal training provider registry.

