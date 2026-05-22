City issues proclamation during foster care awareness luncheon

A special honor for a nonprofit I've reported on since it opened in January of 2025.

Friday afternoon, under the rotunda of Cleveland City Hall, I had the honor of emceeing "Rooted in Care, Growing in Community," a foster care awareness luncheon.

The city of Cleveland issued a proclamation recognizing the month of May as Foster Care Awareness Month in recognition of Honey From the Rock: Cleveland's First Foster Care Closet.

The proclamation also encourages all residents to support efforts to uplift children and families impacted by foster care.

City of Cleveland proclamation recognizing May as Foster Care Awareness Month in recognition of Honey From the Rock: Cleveland Foster Care Closet City of Cleveland proclamation

The event was hosted by the city, and the two foster moms who started Honey From the Rock: Kathy DiVincenzo, founder and executive director, and Dr. Taylor Thorpe, board president.

News 5 Cleveland Katie, and the foster moms who started Honey From the Rock, Dr. Taylor Thorpe and Kathy DiVincenzo

They started Honey From the Rock to fill the immediate needs of children and families entering foster care. Things like clothing, baby gear, and more. They have grown quickly and immensely with massive community support.

Cleveland’s first foster care closet is already expanding and needs your help

RELATED: Cleveland’s first foster care closet is already expanding and needs your help

Honey From the Rock comes alongside families right away to make sure they have everything they need. They also offer a shopping experience for kids and caregivers to come and pick out items for free.

"Every child deserves to feel safe, seen, supported, and treated with dignity," DiVincenzo has said.

I've reported on their continued growth, including a recent partnership with MetroHealth to provide care bags directly stocked in the foster care triage area of the hospital.

Also, on Friday, they honored the community leaders, caregivers, advocates, professionals, and supporters who, every day, are making sure children and families impacted by foster care feel supported, valued, and never alone.

Five Impact Awards were also given to individuals whose compassion and dedication are making a meaningful impact in the foster community.