City of Akron looks for community input for its Safe Streets 4 All initiative

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron is addressing safety concerns in area neighborhoods.

Akron officials said it is developing a comprehensive plan to reduce traffic deaths and injuries in the city.

Officials want to improve roadways for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Akron's Safe Streets 4 All initiative is focusing on the Copley-Maple and East Akron neighborhoods.

In the Copley-Maple neighborhood, the city said it is studying safety concerns along Copley and Diagonal roads, as well as South Maple and West Exchange streets.

In the East Akron neighborhood, the study will cover Lovers Lane, East Archwood Avenue, East Wilbeth Road, Kelly Avenue, Arlington Road and the Kelly Avenue and Lindsay Avenue intersection.

The following intersections will also be included in the study:



Martin Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

South Avenue and Diagonal Road.

Copley Road from Collier Road to St. Michael's Avenue.

Kelly Avenue from 3rd Avenue to Goodyear Boulevard.

Akron Police reports have identified these areas as problem spots, but the city said it wants to go beyond accident reports in this study.

The city said it wants to hear from residents who use these streets every day.

"We can collect accident data from the police and other places all day long," Christine Jonke with the city's engineering bureau said. "But, if we're not out on that street every day, all day, we can't have the same experiences as the folks who live there. We're not going to know about near misses that happened. We're not going to know what they want."

The city offers a few different ways for residents to get involved. Residents can attend one of the following Engagement Events:



July 16 at 6 p.m. at Ed Davis Community Center

July 16 at 6 p.m. at East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation

July 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Reservoir Park Community Center

July 21 at 6 p.m. at Goodyear Branch Library

July 22 at 6 p.m. at Firestone Park Community Center

July 29 at 6 p.m. at Judge James R. Williams Community Center

If residents cannot attend one of the meetings, the city asks residents to fill out an online survey. Click here for the link.