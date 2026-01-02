City of Highland Heights, police announce new rules following Sky Zone incident

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Big changes are now in place at Sky Zone, the indoor trampoline park in Highland Heights, following chaos that unfolded inside the business last weekend involving hundreds of teens.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Previously, it was those under the age of 13.

Also, two off-duty police officers will be present at Sky Zone on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The new rules were put in place less than a week after Highland Heights Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. told me he’d be pushing for changes in the name of safety.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, police officers were called to the business for overcrowding. Police said 200 juveniles were at the business, and it was reported to them that some were entering without paying.

Newly released body camera footage shows officers wading through the packed Sky Zone.

“They’re not taking any more sales,” one officer is heard saying. “This whole group- no more sales!”

The video shows officers trying to get a handle on the situation and talk with management.

“AJ. Hey,” an officer said to a man who I was told is the general manager.

“What’s up?” AJ said.

“I’m not trying to tell you how to do your job, but you have to spearhead this,” an officer said.

“I’m trying…” AJ said.

AJ later suggested kicking out everybody except those in attendance for a birthday party.

“We’re not going to know that. They’re all going to say they’re part of the party,” an officer said.

In the footage, teens are seen and heard arguing with officers about leaving. There’s some pushing and shoving, and kids run in stampede fashion through the entrance area before exiting the building.

In the parking lot, police said there were a few disturbances and altercations as kids waited for rides. Neighboring businesses were urged to close as a safety precaution. One kid was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting another kid and trying to run from officers. That kid was later released to their parents.

“This isn't going to be tolerated. And, you know, I'm upset that it even happened a second time,” Brunello said during an interview with me on Monday.

He promised he would take action.

“This is serious and we need to make sure that things get, you know, are handled properly and quickly,” Brunello said.

Friday, the new rules were announced on the Highland Heights Police Department’s Facebook page.

A banner on top of the Sky Zone Highland Heights website stated, “New Policy Effective Immediately: All minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult in the facility at all times.”

News 5 Cleveland A banner on top of Sky Zone Highland Heights website states the new policy.

The city also warned parents that children who don’t follow the rules will be turned away from the business.

The city also put out a reminder about curfew.



Under 12 years old: From darkness to dawn

Ages 12–15: 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ages 16–17: midnight to 6 a.m.

Earlier this week, I went into Sky Zone to speak with management. An employee gave me the number for a person they said was the general manager. On Monday, I called that number and left a voicemail, but have not received a return call.