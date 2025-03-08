Cleveland church moving back into its sanctuary after 18-month tornado recovery

CLEVELAND — It's been 561 days since an EF-1 tornado struck New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood.

The storm caused millions of dollars in structural damage, as well as asbestos and lead contamination throughout the building, which is designated as a Cleveland Historic Landmark.

Due to the extent of the damage, the church was unable to use many areas of its building, including its sanctuary. As a result, worship services were relocated to the church gym.

News 5 was the first to report on the damage at the church and has continued to track its recovery process.

On Friday, Pastor Kellie Sullivan sat down with me again ahead of Sunday’s first full service back in the sanctuary following the tornado.

She said the journey was filled with many highs and lows.

In October of 2023, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addressed the church.

"It has been many challenges, but also many joys. So overall, I think I told you that day that we're blessed," Sullivan said. "We feel the presence of God, and we know that he's been with us on this journey, and so we're just going to keep being obedient and faithful and trusting in his plan."

News 5 reported on the one-year anniversary of the tornado hitting the historic building.

A new roof is finally on the church and remediation work is finished. Most of the pews have been restored and reattached to the floor.

News 5 Cleveland Sunday, March 9, marks New Life at Calvary's first Sunday service in its sanctuary since the August 2023 tornado that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Sullivan is ready to welcome everyone back.

I asked her what she missed most about not being able to access the sacred space.

"Oh, everything" Sullivan said. "You just feel, the sacredness, the holiness, the beauty of the architecture, the stained glass window, sitting in a pew and actually having church, having space for everyone [in] our choir. I cannot wait to see our choir up and singing on Sunday and having the space to sing."

In February of 2024, I asked Sullivan what that first sermon back in the sanctuary would likely be.

“I would hope that our first sermon back would just be a praise and thanksgiving to God,” Sullivan said at that time.

In February 2024, we detailed the church's progress and efforts to get listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

On Friday, I asked her what the congregation can expect to hear.

"This past Ash Wednesday, my first message was worship in the ruins, because in the Bible, it's a story about how the Israelites came back... to rebuild the temple, and it was difficult. It was a lot of broken pieces," Sullivan said. "And so as we come back into our sanctuary, we don't have perfection, but we're not striving for perfection. We are a work in progress, and that's what I hope people see when they come here, that we are [a] work in progress, and we're hopeful that people who are also a work in progress want to come alongside with us. You know, there's no perfect anybody, no perfect humans, and so we're all just striving to be our very best. And so that's what my sermon will probably be about this Sunday. Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, the fruit of the Spirit and how we can continue to work together."

Sullivan welcomes the community to New Life at Calvary this Sunday, March 9 at 10 a.m. as they celebrate being back in the sanctuary. She said the church's doors are always open.

"Where do you go from here," I asked Sullivan.

"We keep growing. We keep challenging ourselves to reach new and higher levels," she said. "We never got to fully recover from COVID, and so we are hoping our church gets full to the brim of again. We're hoping our Easter service is jam packed. We want to see people come to experience their faith here. So we're going to keep carrying our baton and and sharing love and joy to the Cleveland community. Our doors are open. Come on in, everybody!"

The church is still awaiting word on if they'll become listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Sullivan said a decision is expected soon.