Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb vows to support historic church damaged in Aug. tornado

CLEVELAND — It’s been more than a month since an EF-1 tornado swept through Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood. It struck New Life at Calvary Church, causing millions in damage.

New 5 continues to Follow Through on the story checking in as the church continues its recovery process.

“Ya'll heard that term rock bottom? If you're a Christian, there is no rock bottom because you're in God's hand,” Pastor Kellie Sullivan told her congregation.

Sunday’s service also included a visit from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. He worshiped with members and addressed their road to recovery.

"I know that this church has been tested now more than ever, but I believe there is a special calling on this church right in the heart of our city,” Bibb said to members.

Absolute Roofing and Construction, the church’s contractor, said damage estimates total between $6-$6.5 million. The company said insurance is likely to cover a little more than half of the costs. It’s sobering news to the congregation that’s looking at needing to spend at least $2 million out of pocket.

Absolute Roofing and Construction said among the repairs needed following the tornado include a new roof on the Fellowship Hall, interior tongue and groove ceiling, electrical and HVAC systems, replacement of historic stones on the building’s façade, repairs and replacement to spires and slate roof repairs to portions of the sanctuary.

Mayor Justin Bibb vowed to help the church.

“There's a lot of resources out there across the country to help churches, particularly when you a have historic preservation opportunities to get financing and resources,” Bibb told News 5. “So, my administration is committed to working with Pastor Sullivan to do whatever we can to bring this church back.”

Longtime church member, Cassandra Rogers, said the mayor’s visit was uplifting.

“He gives us the feeling that someone within the city cares. (It) gives us the strength to continue on although it’s going to be a hard road, we can maybe see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Rogers said.

Pastor Sullivan said the church remains committed to “building on faith” and taking things one day at a time.

“You have a great story to tell as we rebuild bigger, better and bolder than ever,” Bibb told members.

The hope is for members to regain access to their sanctuary once environmental testing is finished and any concerns are resolved.

All repairs may not be finished until sometime in 2024.

The church continues to fundraise to help cover costs brought on by the tornado.