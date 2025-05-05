Cleveland Heights businesses unite to protect immigrant workers

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Back in January, ICE detained multiple individuals at Cilantro Taqueria in Cleveland Heights. That incident ignited a movement, inspiring local businesses to sign a pledge to protect their employees and support immigrants in the community.

Dozens gather in Cleveland Heights to rally against recent ICE raids

At Hexagon Books, each shelf offers a taste of the world.

“The store is arranged by continents instead of genres, because all of the books are by international authors,” said owner Manuel Chinchilla.

That welcoming spirit is one reason why Manuel signed a pledge as a business owner to protect immigrants.

“I don't know how important it is, or how effective it will be, but I know it feels like something that we can do,” Manuel said.

Jeannie Hermann, owner of Mix Vintage and Estate Goods, signed it too.

“I think it's a precursor to direct action. I think that it's a first step, and then beyond that, I think everyone needs to be getting involved,” said Jeannie.

Cleveland Heights 4 Immigrant Rights, a grassroots movement, created the pledge after fear spread through the community when ICE detained workers at Cilantro Taqueria four months ago.

“We started canvassing businesses locally, passing out 'know your rights' information about what their rights are as a business,” said Sheila Keller, a member of the effort.

Keller says they quickly realized many business owners didn’t know what they legally could—or couldn’t—do when ICE showed up.

“One—they don't have to let ICE into the private areas of their business if that agent doesn't have a warrant signed by a judge,” Keller said. “Also, employees shouldn't run because that then gives a reason for ICE to chase them, whereas, if they didn't have a warrant that was signed by a judge, they wouldn't have the legal reason to pursue them.”

After learning this, businesses began signing a pledge to create safe, welcoming spaces and to protect immigrants however they can.

So far, more than 70 signatures have been collected—but Keller says this is just the beginning.

“One of the longer-term goals is to see city council pass pro immigrant legislation that would protect immigrants here. There's so many great examples from around the country,” said Keller.

As a business owner and immigrant, Manuel understands the fear many feel.

“All they're trying to do is the same thing that we're all trying to do, which is make the next generation better and have better lives, and there's nothing wrong with that,” Manuel said.

But it comforts him to see his neighbors standing together.

“We need all kinds of support and all kinds of show of solidarity for the community,” said Manuel.

To let the world know that immigrants are welcome in Cleveland Heights.

“I think the message I’m trying to send is that I stand with the community in our basic beliefs and human rights, civil rights,” said Jeannie.

