Cleveland Heights homeowner demands something be done after yet another crash in front yard

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Christmas Day, yet another car came flying toward John Gall's house on Fairmount in Cleveland Heights. Tire tracks are still imprinted in his front yard, which sits at the busy intersection of South Taylor and Fairmount.

News 5 has been following this story since 2012. Gall said dozens of cars have landed in his front yard, and several have crashed through his home and his garage, causing extensive, expensive damage.

Now, Gall hired attorney Marlon Primes, with Brennan, Manna and Diamond to represent him as he demands the city do something more to make his house safe.

"During this holiday season, his family, and his girlfriend refused to visit, and for good reason, they do not feel safe," said Primes.

In 2021, News 5 covered a high-speed police chase that sent a car crashing through Gall's kitchen while he was sleeping

"There was one case before that involved a pursuit. As a result of that, the city has made it very clear that we do not pursue because of misdemeanors," said Mike Thomas, City of Cleveland Heights Communications.

We kept following the story in 2022 when yet another car crashed into Gall's brick bungalow. In the most recent crash on Christmas day, the driver was cited for failure to control.

"Typically, it's because someone is speeding down Taylor, or they're impaired, or both. And there's a limit to what the city can do to prevent people from doing that," said Thomas.

Because of all these incidents, the city lowered the speed limit on S. Taylor. Primes said Gall claims there was a guardrail outside his home at one time. Gall would like to see that go back up.

"They removed the barrier and that's when the problems took place and they put a crosswalk there. They can do more, they should do more," said Primes.

"Back to 2008, and we've not been able to find evidence of a guardrail. That doesn't mean it wasn't there. Mr. Gall could be right, but regardless we aren't allowed to re-install, if it was there, we aren't allowed to put one there now," said Thomas.

On the very busy stretch of road, the city said ODOT has made it clear it cannot install a guardrail.

"There are driveways all along there and anything we would do to meet that regulation would require blocking those driveways," said Thomas.

As another fix, boulders were installed in Gall's front yard by the city in 2022. Cleveland Heights said its next best option is to buy the house.

"This has to be very frightening, and it's not something I wish on anybody, no one here would," said Thomas.

When News 5 spoke with Gall outside his home Wednesday night, he said he had no plans or interest to move.

"He is innocent. He's done nothing wrong. He's paid his mortgage off, he is a retiree," said Primes.

Primes continued, "he shouldn't have to wait another year, he shouldn't have to wait another month, he shouldn't have to wait at all, this should be resolved as soon as possible."

The city says it will begin talks with Gall's council but is still interested in buying Gall's home. The city is working on having the home appraised.