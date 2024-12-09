Cleveland Heights homeowner pleads for safety after multiple cars crash into his home

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One Cleveland Heights homeowner is fed up with dealing with crash after crash into his home. Now, he’s taking matters into his own hands because he feels the city isn’t doing enough to prevent them.

On South Taylor Road, heading towards the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard, you’ll find flashing signs, speed bumps and even boulders meant to slow cars. But, for John Gall, it’s still not enough to keep his home safe from erratic drivers. So Gall is trying his own methods.

“I’m painting another sign. This sign's going to go somewhere with the one that says 'the cowards won't talk because they're chicken bleep, mother froggers,'” said Gall.

Gall bought his home in 1996, where his lawn now sits filled with wooden painted signs at the intersection of South Taylor Road and Fairmount Boulevard. The signs read things like, “Where’s my guardrail?” “Speed bump, seriously?” and “Cowards won’t talk.”

That is because, in the past 10 years, Gall said three cars have crashed into his home.

“Well, the first crash actually took out my pickup truck that was parked in the driveway. I believe that was 2012,” said Gall.

The second crash occurred in 2021 when News 5 covered a police chase that ended with a car crashing into Gall's kitchen. Then, in 2022, another crash took out his garage. The latest crash, in 2023, landed on the lawn but narrowly missed the house.

“I can't get homeowners insurance. I currently have insurance, but they jacked the rates, and if I have one more claim on being dropped, I pursued other insurance companies. Nobody will touch me,” said Gall.

Gall said his home used to have a guard rail in front of it, but in the early 2000s, it was removed, and the city won't put a new one in place. Last year, they offered to buy the home, but it wasn't enough for Gall to move.

“They offered fair market value. Well, I don't have a mortgage. The house is paid off. What can I buy where I won't have to pay that's comparable to where I'm currently living,” said Gall.

All he wants is the peace of mind that a car won't come flying through his wall, and he believes a guard rail or cement barrier would do that.

“I'm kind of living on the edge. You know, as far as I’m concerned, this house has a giant target on the side, and the city has done nothing to alleviate that,” said Gall.

Until then, he plans to keep painting his signs until he gets them.

Gall said he's hired a lawyer and plans to keep adding signs until he sees change or a response from the city. News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Heights City Hall for comment and has yet to hear back.