Cleveland Heights making changes to intersection where man has asked for a guardrail

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — After years of asking for a guardrail in front of his home, John Gall may no longer need one.

The City of Cleveland Heights passed its 2026 budget last week and allotted money to make improvements to the intersection of South Taylor Road and Fairmount Boulevard, where Gall's home sits.

The city is reviewing three different ideas, but is not sharing at this time what those ideas are. An engineering firm, the new mayor and the city engineer will make a decision, and changes will be made in the new year.

The changes will be a part of a bigger safety plan in the city, Interim Mayor Tony Cuda said. Changes to other area roads are on the way, too.

"Whatever is recommended to us, we are going to look at," he said. "This is all a part of a bigger picture. We do have speed tables that we are putting up. We did just put one up on Taylor Road."

Cuda explained to News 5 why a guardrail was not installed in Gall's yard. He said the installation of one is both an engineering and a legal matter. A guardrail would not help with perpendicular hits. The city would want to make sure a guardrail is up to code.

As for Gall, Cuda said he is in contact with the homeowner. Gall is said to be excited about the changes. The city plans to keep Gall informed throughout the process.