Cleveland Hts. allocates $400,000 for Cumberland Pool repairs, no interruption expected this swim season

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The future of the historic Cumberland Pool in Cleveland Heights is bright. The city recently passed a budget that allocates $400,000 for new boilers and to fix leaks at the nearly 100-year-old pool.

Opening in 1927, Cumberland Pool has seen generations enjoy it for both exercise and entertainment.

“We have a swim show every year and it's very much a throwback to the 50s,” said Susan Ford, a resident of Cleveland Heights. “We have synchronized swimmers and divers. And my children were involved in it growing up."

The future of Cumberland Pool has been a hot topic for many in the community. City leaders said the pool needs significant repairs. In October 2023, the mayor announced feasibility studies looking into overhauling the pool and the potential of building an indoor pool at the city’s recreation center. In News 5’s original report, Mayor Kahlil Seren said he was committed to modernizing Cumberland Pool.

In the following weeks and months, many residents poured into city council meetings to give thoughts on the pool’s future. Some were concerned the pool would be closed, despite the mayor’s comments that it would remain a part of the city.

Ford has attended several meetings and said she’s pleased with the recent announcement of $400,000 for repairs.

"We're so pleased, and we're so happy the city did this for us,” Ford said.

She said seeing so many people participate in meetings and give their opinions has been encouraging.

“I love seeing so many people being involved,” Ford said. “What I want may be different than what someone else wants. I want it to be good for everyone.”

Kelly Ledbetter, director of parks and recreation in Cleveland Heights, said community meetings have yielded positive discussions and ideas.

“This is a very passionate swim community and they (parents) want the best for their kids,” Ledbetter said. “We have a very passionate laps swimming community as well. So, we want to make sure that we're presenting the amenity for as many Cleveland Heights residents as we can.”

Ledbetter said repairs to Cumberland Pool should not interfere with this swim season.

“We anticipate both the toddler and the main pool being up and ready for ‘24 season,” Ledbetter said.

In the meantime, the city is still looking into what Cumberland Pool will look like permanently.

At a community feedback session earlier this month, the city laid out three concepts for the pool.

The first involves updating the existing layout and equipment.

The second includes reconfiguring the existing design, keeping some lap lanes, creating a zero-depth entry area that gradually gets deeper and adding spray features. The latter two are ideas that are common practice for new pool construction and renovation.

The third is the most aggressive and creates two independent pools. One is for dedicated lap swimming; the other features a zero-depth entry area and more entertainment features like water basketball and a climbing wall.

Each would include providing more shade for visitors and constructing a new mechanical room to relocate major pool equipment from the basement of the pool house.

Ford said she’d like to see a combination of concepts two and three.

"I like the idea of an extra pool for the lap swimming- that it can be regulation,” Ford said. “Right now, our pool is not regulation."

Ledbetter said permanent plans may be a few years away.

“It may not be this this year, but we're hoping within the next couple of years we'll be able to bring this new amenity,” Ledbetter said.

The city said it plans to have future community feedback sessions.