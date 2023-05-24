Cleveland man graduates from law school after losing father, sister to horrifying tragedy

CLEVELAND — Life can often turn some of your worst moments into a testimony; in Takell Lawson's case, his nightmare happened in October of 2018.

Lawson's father and sister, Paul and Paris Bradley, were kidnapped, tortured and killed nearly five years ago. Last spring, the three men responsible were convicted for the tragedy, and even through incredible grief, Lawson, also known as 'TK,' kept going.

“My dad always wanted us to go on, become educated, explore the world, have motivations and have passions, and my little sister, she was just a great spirit," said Lawson.

Since losing his father, Lawson received his undergraduate degree from Central State University, and just in the past few weeks, he graduated from The Ohio State University's law school. He'll take the bar this summer.

“I just wanted to make change, social change; I had this big version of one day coming back home and becoming an elected prosecutor for Cuyahoga County,” said Lawson. “I wanted to help make prosecutors be seen as for the people instead of against the people.”

“This is just watching greatness, from where he’s come from to what he’s had to endure over the last four years, and those were very critical moments in his college career,” said Shawnta Lauderdale, Lawson’s aunt and Paul’s sister.

Lauderdale said the past five years have been rough on the entire family, but she knows TK kept going with his dad and sister in mind.

“A lot of people might’ve folded, a lot of people might not have been able to keep pushing and make it through,” said Lauderdale. “Not only did he graduate, he went on to law school, and he was able to accomplish that."

“To accomplish everything that I’ve wanted to accomplish, some of the things that I’ve been able to talk to my dad about, my goals and my dreams and to see them fulfilled — it’s good,” said Lawson.

We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know. First Name Last Name Email What story do you want us to follow through on? What questions do you have? Provide any other information that may help us to follow through on the story Captcha Submit

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.