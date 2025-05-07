Cleveland State University's softball team to play in final tournament

CLEVELAND — For one last time, Cleveland State’s Softball team will batter up to compete in the Horizon League conference tournament.

News 5 reported back in January that CSU announced they were discontinuing three sports programs. The three chosen were wrestling, women’s golf and softball. The school stated this was a part of a strategic effort to address budgetary shortfalls across the university.

“What was special about these years was they could have gone their separate ways, and they all decided to stay when we found out. But they chose to stick together, and they have fought, which is why we are where we are today,” said Head Coach Amy Kyler.

Together, the team won their first Horizon League regular season championship in 15 years with a 10-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader at Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

“It was just so exciting and emotional because we could’ve split apart, but we all came together as a family. And we did it for all of us including the coaches, the fans, the alumni and for Cleveland State to prove a point,” said Pitcher Melissa Holzopfel.

This week, the team and their families will be able to come together again since the Vikings are hosting the conference tournament during their final season.

“I think we're playing for each other, under bittersweet circumstances. So, it's exciting to host for the first time for me, and last time for all our underclassmen,” said Center Fielder Brooke.

And despite having home-field advantage and being the number one seed, the team refuses to take any of their success for granted.

"I told them we need to come in as we're here to play, don't put the pressure on yourself as one seed to try to win. We just have to come in and play, and whatever the outcome is going to be is going to be,” said Kyler.

The Vikings will play their first game in the conference on Thursday at 12 p.m. against Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“They have learned how to channel their emotions into their actions, and that's where we've been able to be successful and be able to move forward throughout the conference. So, I'm hoping the emotions that they're going to have is going to push us and drive us to be successful throughout the tournament,” said Kyler.