Cleveland's Bookhouse Brewing to permanently close this month

CLEVELAND — Yet another Ohio brewery is biting the dust.

Bookhouse Brewing first opened its doors on West 25th in 2018.

"We just celebrated our seven year anniversary in early October," Bookhouse Brewing Owner, Vaughn Stewart, said.

Stewart explained how he's always been interested in the history and production of brewing, which led to his desire to open his own brewery.

He also wanted to cultivate a space for people to disconnect from social media and TV.

"Maybe not every single time, but if it works sometimes I think that's better than nothing," Stewart said.

But lately, that space has been becoming more and more empty as he said it's harder for people to justify spending their money in this economy.

"Part of that shift as well is you see beer competing for what you could call a like share of wallet, right? It's competing with legalized gambling, it's competing with legalized marijuana, it's competing with, you know, delivery apps, ride share, whatever else, all these little things that take little bits of discretionary income," Stewart said.

It's not just that, though.

Stewart described owning Bookhouse Brewing as unsustainable due to the growing cost of products, like carbon dioxide, as well as rent, fees, and interest rates.

"Just to be a brewery in the state of Ohio, the license is $1,000 a year, and that's just to make beer," he told me. "To be a brewery that can also sell wine, liquor, and other beer is $3,800 a year, and you also have to pay that $1,000 so it's really $4,800 a year."

Bookhouse Brewing will officially close its doors after New Year's Eve.

Stewart said once Rocky River Brewing Company reopens, he will take over as its head brewer.

"I feel fortunate to have been able to do what we've done for so long," Stewart said. "The outpouring of support and the positivity, but also the disappointment and all these kinds of emotions and intense messages and appreciation that we've seen really makes it all a lot easier."

While Bookhouse Brewing is closing amid at least 29 other breweries across the state, Stewart said he still believes there is room to grow in this industry.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association has not released definitive data as of Sunday night that shows the state of breweries in Ohio.

The association expects to have that information in early 2026.