Cleveland's Slavic Village still in search of healthier food and grocery options

SLAVIC VILLAGE, Ohio — For years, News 5 has been reporting on the concerns and hopes within Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood. From nuisance homes, efforts to fill a void in the community, and safety concerns: we've been covering the stories that matter to you.

The once bustling neighborhood of Slavic Village has plenty of storefronts that have been sitting empty for years, waiting for new businesses to move in and open up shop. Some new places are moving in, but some residents are still looking for newer, different options.

Chef Melissa Khoury turned business owner opened her butcher shop doors, Saucisson, in Slavic Village in 2017.

“I think food is such a great way to bring people together,” said Khoury.

Khoury still has faith in Fleet St., despite empty storefronts around her.

“There has to be support and that’s where it seems to be epically failing,” Khoury added. “I think that is probably the largest part of the fact that development hasn’t happened faster.”

Some development is happening in Slavic Village. A new hot dog restaurant opened Monday on Broadway Avenue.

“I was overwhelmed, it was very crowded,” said customer, Jennifer Campell. “I just wish them a lot of luck. They’re doing good so far.”

But down the street at the Southeast Cleveland Resource Center, Executive Director, Odetta Jordan, said the neighborhood still needs more sustainable, healthy, affordable options.

“We need a better grocery store than what we have, more livable things,” Jordan said. “A couple more restaurants, a deli.”

Jordan runs a food pantry out of the center. She said it serves about 15 families daily.

“Every day we have a sharing table, we put out, and every day, that sharing table is empty,” Jordan added.

Back at Saucisson, Khoury encourages all new or older businesses to consider moving to Slavic Village.

“We have to catch up, this city has to catch up and help catch up our residents and our businesses so people can feel like they have something to be proud about, that their work is going into something impactful,” said Khoury.

Khoury thinks development and new housing will speed up once businesses open that meet residents' daily needs.

‘I do want to see amenities people need,” Khoury added. “I do want to see a drugstore. I do want to see a CVS or Walgreens something people can go to and feel safe going to.”

News 5 reached out to Cleveland City Councilwoman, Rebecca Mauer, who oversees Slavic Village, for a comment regarding future plans there. She said in part quote, “We’re excited to see new businesses opening in Slavic Village and are, of course, looking to expand the food options in the neighborhood.” She encourages potential new businesses interested in opening a shop in the neighborhood to contact her directly.