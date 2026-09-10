CMSD's Sunbeam School closed Thursday amid staffing shortages

CLEVELAND — Sunbeam School, a Cleveland Metropolitan School District Elementary School, is closed Thursday because of "staffing shortages and in light of the needs of the school's population", according to the district.

It all comes one day after several teachers reported their cars were broken into while they were inside teaching at Sunbeam School on Mt. Overlook Avenue.

CMSD has not said the school's closure is related to the car break-ins.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Teachers Union leadership says at least five teachers reported their vehicles were broken into Wednesday while they were inside the school working with students.

Teachers and staff walked outside to find shattered glass and smashed-out car windows.

Union President Errol Savage says the incidents have teachers worried about what could happen if they encounter a car thief while going to their vehicles.

“Teachers all over the district are reasonably frightened and upset and worried that if they walk out to the car to grab their briefcase, if they walk out to their car to get graded papers, that they're gonna walk in on a car thief and then we don't know what's gonna happen,” Savage said.

The union says this is not the first time teachers at Sunbeam have dealt with vehicle break-ins.

“It happened last year as well. It happened in the spring also to my knowledge, to my memory, and now it's happening again,” Savage said.

It is unclear whether the suspects were trying to steal the vehicles or were taking valuables from inside the cars.

The latest reports come after other vehicle-related crimes involving CMSD staff.

Union leadership says a vehicle was vandalized at Artemus Elementary and another vehicle was stolen from John Marshall on Aug. 18, before the school year began.

The Cleveland Teachers Union says the district's internal safety team was mobilized last year following dozens of vehicle break-ins.

Now, union leaders are calling for additional security measures, including mobile patrols, gates, fences, and more cameras.

“In this instance no one was physically hurt, but there's always the fear that one of our teachers will be going out for lunch and walk in on these break-ins and we just don't know what will happen to them,” Savage said.

Savage says he regularly discusses safety concerns with the Superintendent and wants CMSD schools to be safe places for teachers, staff and students.

It remains unclear whether the Sunbeam break-ins involved one suspect or multiple suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

This is a developing story.

We are working to get additional information from CMSD and Cleveland Police.