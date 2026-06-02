Community rallies behind 3 Olmsted Falls businesses destroyed by May fire

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — On Monday, more than 200 people came out to Gibbs Butcher and Brews to support three Olmsted Falls businesses that lost everything in a fire last month.

"It means everything. It means the world to know that people are behind us,” said Falls Family Restaurant owner Sharon Kaciz.

On May 1, the fire destroyed Falls Family Restaurant. It also heavily damaged Keith Jewelers and The Eye Place.

"Everything is a loss. Everything,” said Kaciz. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to reopen. Maybe in a smaller capacity.”

Olmsted Falls Fire Department battles flames at multiple businesses

RELATED: Olmsted Falls Fire Department battles flames at multiple businesses

Since our first story, we’ve learned the cause of the fire remains undetermined, which isn’t what Kaciz said she wanted to hear.

"I would like to know what happened. But it wasn’t the restaurant’s fault. There was no grease fire, didn’t start in the kitchen. I’m relieved for that. They feel it started outside in the back of the building somehow,” said Kaciz.

Now, Kaciz and Keith Jewelers' owner William ‘Billy’ Regan said they’re focused on moving forward.

"We don’t have (any) answers with the landlord or anything, so just move on. (Have to) look forward. Can’t live in the past,” said Regan.

As the owners figure out their next steps, Jessica Cliff is rallying the community to support them.

"Somebody had to take the lead in organizing and showing that support and love and giving back to these three businesses that they've poured into the community for so long,” said Cliff, who is the owner of Matteo’s Italian Restaurant.

With the purchase of a $25 ticket, people enjoyed food from six different restaurants.

Cliff also offered raffle baskets and beer and wine, thanks to donations from the community.

"I am so excited to see the community really come together,” said Cliff.

The Olmsted Falls Chamber of Commerce has also set up a GoFundMe, which has raised more than $13,000.