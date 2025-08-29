Community vision revitalized as $1.3 million park opens in south Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — A new park officially opens today in South Lorain, marking a significant milestone in a neighborhood revitalization plan that began taking shape in 2023.

The park, located at the corner of 30th Street and Vine Avenue at Southside Gardens, represents the first phase of an ambitious community development project led by what is now called "Raise Up," formerly the Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority.

"I want our children to be able to look out their door and I don't want them to see an empty block, I want them to see possibilities," said Chief Executive Officer Judy Carlin.

The vision for the park was first conceived in October 2023, with community leaders believing it would serve as a catalyst for broader neighborhood transformation. I have been following this project since May 2024, documenting each milestone as the community worked toward this goal.

Community members, such as Maribel Torres, who lives in South Lorain, helped spread awareness about the project from its early stages.

"One thing that I know is, if you stay positive and trying to build what you want to make, we can make it, don't give up," Torres said.

Tiffany Tarpley

Gale Sayers Proby, Chief Operating Officer of Raise Up, is excited to see this day.

"Amazing, exhilarating, makes you want to cry because we didn't believe that it would be this beautiful nor did we believe that we would be here," Proby said. “When we started we said we were going to do it and everyone kept saying we won’t believe it until we see it, so now they see it, it is definitely that beacon of hope for change that’s going to happen in this neighborhood.”

The park opening comes after facing delays and unexpected challenges during construction. The project ultimately cost $1.3 million, with Raise Up still fundraising to cover unforeseen construction costs.

Housing authority leaders view this park as the foundation for bringing mixed-income housing, amenities, jobs and vitality to the area. While those broader development goals may be years away, community leaders believe the park opening represents an achievement worth celebrating.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 29, followed by a community celebration at 4 p.m. The event will feature food, activities and backpack giveaways.