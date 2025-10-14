CSX starts 'repairs' on Lorain railroad bridges after viral video sparked safety concerns

LORAIN, Ohio — Over the past six months, News 5 has done multiple stories on the push to get a railroad bridge fixed in Lorain.

Here's what else we've learned about that 'rusted' bridge in Lorain

RELATED: Federal agency, Lorain mayor weigh in on safety of East 28th Street bridge

According to a representative with the City of Lorain, those repairs are set to begin Tuesday.

Back in April, Phillip Kimbro posted a video on social media of his walk underneath the East 28th Street Railroad Bridge, showing what he thought were unsafe conditions.

'Do you think this bridge is safe?'

RELATED: 'Do you think this bridge is safe?' Lorain residents concerned with East 28th Street bridge

Since then, I've reached out and spoken with Kimbro and city leaders.

I've also connected with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Federal Railroad Administration and the railroad company that owns the bridge — CSX.

Lorain's Safety Service Director, Rey Carrion, tells me they, too, have been communicating with CSX every step of the way.

"This is strictly the repairs that CSX is administering themselves just to assure that not only aesthetically that the bridge looks acceptable, but structurally that any structural repairs are addressed," Carrion said.

Carrion tells me repairs will start Tuesday on the East 28th Street Bridge, and then CSX crews will move to the 21st Railroad Street Bridge as well.

Michael Harris

The repairs should address delamination issues where some of the facing of the bridge columns had deteriorated, according to Carrion. Traffic will be diverted in the area starting around 8 a.m. Once CSX finishes, Carrion tells me the city will address its side of the repairs — like the railings on the bridge.

Carrion praised CSX's responsiveness throughout the process, noting that, contrary to perceptions about railroad companies being difficult to reach, CSX has been very accessible since communications began in May and June.

"We feel that we have a good relationship and we're looking forward to addressing these issues," Carrion said. "Because this is one phase for the city — let's address the structural concerns, but then let's go ahead and work into the next phase, which is the aesthetics."

Michael Harris

The city is also exploring grant opportunities through CSX programs to make future improvements that are more visually appealing.

I reached out again to CSX to learn more about the scope of the work and when it's expected to be complete.

I was told it's "for routine maintenance that we do across our network each year," Director of Media Relations for CSX Austin Staton said. "We anticipate the work to be complete next week."

He also pointed to the strict guidelines CSX follows for inspection and maintenance that's overseen by the Federal Railroad Administration.

"All CSX railroad bridge structures undergo a thorough examination at least once each calendar year, which meets or exceeds regulatory requirements," he said.