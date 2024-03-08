Cuyahoga County libraries cracking down on day care crisis

Libraries are usually a place where people can go check out books or work on different projects in quiet areas. Now, some libraries in Northeast Ohio are doing their part to provide adequate childcare services to families.

The Pilot Program has an on-site childcare center at the Maple Heights branch. Branch Manager Deva Walker said the branch started this program because of the lack of childcare options in Maple Heights.

“We really do need more day cares, and that’s something that we hear from a lot of parents," Walker said. "There is a lack of day care sources, and a lot of that has to do with the large amount of people that retired after COVID-19.”

Chelsea Anderson is the family advocate at the Debra Ann November Early Learning Center she said the center has students from anywhere from age 6 weeks to 5 years old. Anderson said it prepares children for kindergarten and teaches math, science, social and emotional skills. And having the library sets them apart from other day care services in the area.

“The access to books, literary materials and the ability to have a space that is dedicated to families. The benefits are limitless, it’s amazing all the things that we can do, and parents can do with the services here,” said Anderson.

“We do childcare services with them pertaining to any information that they need about books, or if they come up from story time, and we also do individual programs with them," Walker said. "With some of the older kids, we're going to do coding with them in the next few weeks, and we've done cooking programs with them."

The pilot program started six years ago, and because of its success, the program will be expanding to the Parma Heights Branch Library.

In addition to on-site day care services, there will also be a training facility for students seeking associate of applied science degrees in early childhood experience that will go towards degree requirements by working at the ECE Training Center.

According to the Cuyahoga Library, “the early childhood care workforce has been one of the slowest sectors to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizations are struggling to keep early learning centers open because finding qualified candidates has become difficult.”

Their new location in Parma Heights will be 22,000 square feet, replacing the current library. It is expected to open in 2025.

“We are in an area that truly has a need for child-care services so the fact that other families will be able to experience the resources we have, it’s a beautiful thing,“ said Anderson.