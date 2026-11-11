LORAIN, Ohio — After years of roadblocks and setbacks, the former St. Joseph’s Hospital site in Lorain is on schedule to be cleared and leveled by the end of the year.

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Demolition marks new chapter for former St. Joe’s Hospital site in Lorain

For several days, crews have been demolishing the parking garage near West 21st Street and Reid Avenue.

As pieces of the old structure were falling, some Central Lorain neighbors said it felt like pieces were finally falling into place.

"It's only been a couple of months and a good bit is gone," said Otis Sax.

The West 21st Street neighbor has been watching the evolution of the site for several years.

"Every step along the way, I get to watch from my front porch," Sax said.

News 5 previously spoke to Sax in March 2026, when the city declined to pursue legal action against a negligent owner in exchange for a deed transfer to the Lorain County Land Bank.

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"The people of Lorain deserve better than a rubble pile," Sax said at the time.

Eight months later, he said his perspective was shifting as work began ramping up.

"There's still rubble on the ground, but people are working on it," Sax said.

City leaders said the demolition marks a new chapter in a challenging story.

"It's kind of bittersweet, but certainly we're happy to see it come down," said Rey Carrion, Lorain safety service director.

The hospital closed in 1997 and changed hands and purposes several times. The city halted demolition when it discovered that one owner had failed to pull the proper permits. When that owner defaulted on loans, it was acquired by another property owner in Florida.

In 2023, News 5 reported the city was seeking legal action to encourage the owner to clean up and secure the site.

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"It's been problematic,” said Kate Golden, deputy director of the Lorain Engineering Department. “It's been a problematic site, and it's been emotionally charged."

She explained the city has had little recourse to address the blighted property because it was privately owned.

The city ultimately dropped the threat of legal action in exchange for an ownership transfer. In June, the deed was officially transferred to the land bank.

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The move freed up Brownfield remediation grant money tied to the site. In recent months, crews have been preparing for demolition, which started last week.

"It's going to be weird with it all just being an empty lot," Sax said.

The city says the site will be primed for development by the summer, and it will eventually issue a request for project proposals.

Nearby, other investments are already happening in Lorain's central corridor, including permanent supportive housing for individuals at risk for homelessness.

"This is a site that's going to be key to what happens in the rest of the city," Carrion said.

The city says the challenges have turned into lessons.

"[We’re looking at] what went wrong with this [previous] demolition and how we can make improvements to make sure we're more aware," Golden said.

The city hopes the destruction turns into progress.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.