East Canton speed cameras issued more than 5,000 citations in 10 days, raising questions about fines

EAST CANTON, Ohio — Three months after East Canton launched its traffic camera enforcement program, new data reveals the cameras issued 5,525 citations in just 10 days.

Records covering July 17 through July 27 show every citation in that period carried a $175 fine. If every driver cited paid that fine, it would bring in $875,000 to the village.

Stark County News Village of East Canton installs speed cameras Caitlin Hunt

The cameras were installed in May along Nassau Street and Wood Street. According to Police Chief Chris Hartlaub, the cameras capture the license plates of drivers going 11 miles or more over the posted speed limit.

Hartlaub did not respond to an interview request, but he published an open letter to residents saying the cameras came after years of speeding complaints and the strain of traffic enforcement on his department.

The company that manages the speed cameras for the village, Targeting and Solutions Limited, agreed to speak to News 5's Caitlin Hunt. President Trevor Elkins said speeding is a growing concern.

"Speeding has become endemic," he said. "It really is becoming a serious problem."

Viewers who reached out to Hunt said they were confused by the return address on the citation's envelope, which was not from East Canton but from Maryland.

"That's because that's where the processor is," Elkins said. The people that actually print it and put it in an envelope and mail it."

Elkins said the company was working to change the address to one in Canton.

Elkins also outlined the full fine structure. Drivers going 11 to 30 miles over the speed limit face a $175 fine for a first violation. Those going 31 or more miles over face a $205 fine.

"That is basically a try to be reasonable, not punitive, but enough to pinch so that you stop speeding," he said.

When asked whether drivers are required to pay the citations, Elkins said the consequences for non-payment are significant.

"If you don't want to get garnished, you don't want your credit score to get hit," he said. "You don't want this on your credit report and your record."

Elkins also said citations could be transferred to another person. A form is available online for the transfer of liability.

Elkins said revenue generated from the cameras will go toward improving safety throughout the village. He added the cameras are here to stay as long as speeding remains a problem.

"We hope these motorists put the cameras out of business by not speeding," Elkins said.

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