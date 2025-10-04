'Everyone praying for me matters': Paralyzed Tusky Valley football player Mayson White making progress

AKRON, Ohio — As a smaller kid playing football, Mayson White considers himself of bit of an underdog, fighting to overcome the odds.

The 15-year-old Tusky Valley freshman is continuing to channel that attitude after his life was suddenly changed on the night of Aug. 22.

"I've always had that drive and determination, I feel like. I've always had it, especially playing sports," he said.

During the opening game against Waynedale, Mayson made a tackle while playing linebacker and was severely injured.

He remembers seeing a flash, his ears ringing, and then, he couldn't move.

"I was trying to respond. I felt like I couldn't breathe, very hard to speak," he said.

Mayson was left paralyzed with no movement in his legs. Initially, there was very limited mobility in his arms.

However, in the past six weeks, his movement in both arms has improved greatly.

There is also major progress in another area, according to his father, Justin White.

"I'd say his biggest improvement in the six weeks is breathing. He went from having to be on a ventilator to almost breathing independently now," Justin said.

Mayson has been working hard in a variety of therapies at Akron Children's Hospital and believes he will walk again one day.

"I will. I will," he said.

"His confidence and his attitude through this entire process has been admirable," said his mother, Amanda White. "I tell everybody all the time that they could learn something from Mayson."

Amanda has been keeping friends, family and the Tusky Valley community updated on Mayson's progress through social media posts.

"I think my updates kind of give almost a raw value to Mayson's story," she said. "I'll post. If he has a bad day, he had a bad day, but that makes it more real."

The family is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland From left to right: Justin White (father), Mayson White (son), Amanda White (mother)

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $85,000 as of Friday evening.

Mayson is also feeling the love from his football team, which includes his older brother. In addition, he has received hundreds of letters and countless prayers.

"It means a lot, a lot. I mean, I got family members, friends, strangers, people from around the country praying for me, and everyone praying for me matters," Mayson said.

He will continue to receive physical, occupational, speech, music and art therapy for the next several weeks. The goal is to be home by Nov. 21, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The teen knows he has a long road ahead of him, but he plans to keep fighting while sharing a message that could inspire others.

"Don't give up," he said. "I won't.