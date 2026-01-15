Families want answers transformer explosion damages Cleveland homes

CLEVELAND — You've probably seen the stunning video from Monday night. A huge transformer explosion lit up the sky on Cleveland's west side.

For some families nearby, this was more than a simple power outage. Some still aren't in their homes after lights and outlets literally exploded right before their eyes.

Cleveland Public Power sent this statement on Wednesday evening about the incident:

On Monday, January 12 at approximately 6:47 PM an electrical fault caused Cleveland Public Power’s primary distribution wires in the area of Fenwick Ave to contact and arc. The specific cause is still not determined, and CPP continues to investigate. The damage to our primary distribution has all been repaired. The electrical fault caused additional damage to various areas of our secondary distribution, including house loops and meters. CPP crews continue to work on repairing the remaining damage that effects scattered customers throughout the originally effected service area. Crews continue to work around the clock until all customers are restored. As repairs continue, residents without service are encouraged to call 216-664-3156 to report your address.

Fenwick Avenue homeowner Douglas Pilawa said the video of the transformer explosion doesn't even come close to capturing how terrifying it was inside his home.

"It was getting more and more blue outside with the electrical event that they're calling it. There was one final surge and then explosion and sparks all over here, and then total darkness," said Pilawa. "My wife, I mean, she was holding our son and luckily shielded him from debris and sparks flying all over the place."

The power and heat went out Monday night, and with temperatures dropping, his family couldn't stay there. The family is renting an Airbnb while they assess the damage throughout their home.

"We have close to $5,000 so far incurred in temporary lodging, in electrical work. Frankly, I'm one of the lucky ones because some of the houses up the street have over $10,000 worth of damage that we know of so far," said Pilawa.

Neighbor Molly Gniady does have power back, but no working furnace. While our News 5 met with her, she started testing her appliances and electronics, including her new Roomba, which sparked during the explosion.

"The lights overhead got blown out, basement stairs lights are still blown out as well so there's going to be a lot more repairs coming with that," said Gniady.

Both homeowners agree that the most frustrating part is the lack of communication.

"What's crazy to all of us is that nobody has spoken to us in any capacity whatsoever from either the city of Cleveland Public Power," Pilawa said.

Cleveland Public Power came out and repaired the outdoor meters at each affected home, but families are still in the dark about what caused the explosion.

"There have not been any answers. I'm a little worried if things are going to explode again because we don't exactly know what's going on so definitely not happy about the situation," said Gniady.