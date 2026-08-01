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Family of North Randall firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver pursues civil investigation

Cameron Duvall was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver when he and a friend stopped to change a stranger's flat tire.
Family of North Randall firefighter killed in crash pursues civil investigation
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CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a North Randall firefighter killed by a suspected drunk driver is pursuing a civil investigation.

On July 18, Pepper Pike Police said Cameron Duvall and a friend stopped around 2:30 a.m. to help a stranded motorist change a flat tire. Duvall and the friend were at the trunk of the disabled car when a suspected drunk driver slammed into them.

Duvall died at the scene. His friend was seriously injured.

Local firefighter struck, killed by drunk driver while helping stranded motorist

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