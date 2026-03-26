Family of Streetsboro teen lost to sextortion pushes Congress for 1st federal law

STREETSBORO, Ohio — We have a new update on a story we’ve been closely following for years.

In November 2022, Tamia and Tim Woods’ lives forever changed when their son, James, took his life after they discovered he was a victim of sextortion.

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Since then, the couple has turned their pain into passion by starting a foundation in James’ honor and giving hundreds of presentations to schools and organizations to raise awareness and save lives.

They even advocated for a state law passed in Ohio that now makes sextortion a crime.

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Now, the family wants to pass tougher federal laws.

If passed, Tamia Woods said The James T. Woods Act would be the first federal law for sextortion, the first federal law for sadistic online exploitation and it would create stronger laws for children’s sexual abuse material.

“It would be an amazing start to making sure that people are held accountable for exploiting our children especially online and through the online social media avenues,” said Tamia Woods.

When it comes to James Woods, Tamia Woods said this fight is personal.

“When James passed away, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to feel. I lost my only child. I asked God to give me strength and understanding, and I always say, he told me he did one better. He gave me strength, understanding and the ability to teach and advocate,” said Woods.

Back in December, Woods said she and her husband met before the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell members about their son.

“They heard our witness statements that happened on December 9, and then we received a call in February stating the actual laws that they had introduced in December will be up to vote and they decided to name it The James T. Woods Act,” said Woods.

News 5 asked Woods what was running through her mind when they called and told her this information.

“I cried,” she said. “Sometimes I think we forget how seen we are and how much other people hear us.”

Now, Woods is hopeful the James T. Woods Act will be brought to the floor for a vote, thanks to lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (OH-13), who sent a letter urging House and Senate leadership to take action on the bipartisan legislation.

In a press release statement, Sykes said, “Our children should not be left unprotected – and James should still be with us today. Congress cannot wait any longer to act to hold those responsible accountable – and The James T. Woods Act is a critical step in the right direction.”

“A lot of her has helped not only on the government stance but has also made sure that we were in front of community events as well,” said Woods.

When News 5 asked Woods about her next steps, she said she’s waiting for it to get on the floor and then pass.

“Hopefully, we will have it passed before they go into recess. However, we’re not stopping,” said Woods. “We have people fighting for our children all over the world, and we will come together and hold each other’s hands and protect our children.”

Aside from the James T. Woods Act, Woods also shared her and her husband's thoughts on the recent rulings involving Meta and YouTube.

Here's their statement:

Tim and Tamia Woods Statement from Do It For James Foundation on recent rulings involving Meta and YouTube.