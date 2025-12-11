Firefighter remains in ICU nearly 3 weeks after home explosion

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The only thing wrapped around the tree at Hambden firefighter Captain Tim Tobin's home is leftover police tape.

Three weeks after an explosion and fire destroyed Tobin's home, Hambden Fire Chief Scott Hildenbrand told News 5 that Tobin remains in intensive care.

"He's still on a vent[ilator]," Hildenbrand said. "We're coming up on three weeks. That's a long time to be on the ventilator. One day he's doing better. The next day, he's not doing as good. Our people are down there every day."

Captain Tim Tobin, a 28-year veteran of the Hambden Fire Department, was critically injured in the Nov. 21 explosion at his home near Chardon. His 18-year-old daughter, who was also in the house at the time, was released from the hospital last week.

Hildenbrand told News 5 that the explosion occurred after a new furnace was installed at Tobin's home. According to Hildenbrand, additional propane tanks needed to be added, but the furnace couldn't be lit that day. The home also had a gas stove on the first floor.

"Apparently there was a gas leak someplace," Hildenbrand said. "Captain Tobin lit a candle in the home and it exploded."

The State Fire Marshal's Office has not formally declared a cause for the fire. A spokesperson told News 5 that at some point in the future, there will be a joint scene examination with insurance companies and interested parties.

Hildenbrand described Tobin as "a family member" of the fire department, and said the community has rallied around the injured captain and his family. Support has poured in through clothing donations, money for rebuilding and signs of encouragement.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand shows News 5 a flag that current and former firefighters are signing to show their support for Captain Tobin.





"This is going to hang in his hospital room – so that when he's able to sit up, he's going to see this and see the support," Hildenbrand said. "We're going to be here for him when he gets back."

A raffle fundraiser for Captain Tobin continues with a goal of $100,000 for the family. The raffle includes a chance to win a car, with the drawing set for Christmas Eve. The deadline for online raffle tickets is Dec. 14. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Organizers told News 5 they are a little more than halfway to their ultimate fundraising goal.

