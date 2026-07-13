First, a body, then a sex offender arrest, now 20 building and housing violations at the same Cleveland house

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland house is the site of two big investigations and now nearly two dozen building and housing violations.

More than a week ago, the body of missing 37-year-old Tennessee mom Amber Graham was discovered behind the house on Bosworth Road.

It is the same house where the U.S. Marshals, Cleveland SWAT and Cuyahoga Sheriff’s deputies nabbed wanted sex offender Matthew Hensley.

Arrest made at home where Tennessee woman's body found

But there are a lot of unanswered questions.

Not only do neighbors want to know if the two cases are connected, but they also said something needs to be done about the house they now call an eyesore.

"The gutter's hanging off the house; the grass is almost up to your waist. The city needs to get rid of it,” neighbor Robert Bercar said.

Bercar lives next door to the piled trash and debris.

"Every house is nice, then you got this. It's crazy,” Bercar said.

Last Friday, U.S. Marshals said they arrested Hensley, who was found in a cabinet on the second floor, for not registering his address with the sheriff’s department.

Back on July 3, police found Graham's body under a blanket behind the house.

Friends said Graham traveled from Tennessee with her 8-year-old daughter to meet a guy she met on Xbox.

An 8-year-old girl turned up at Fire Station 33 on July 1.

Spring Hill, Tennessee, police said their missing persons detective is talking with Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has not released Graham's cause and manner of death.

Tennessee woman who went missing with young daughter found dead in Cleveland

"So did he find the body? And reported it? And then they arrested him? Does he have something to do with what happened to the young lady?” Terry Kilpatrick said.

Cleveland police refused to comment on either case, writing in an email that they understand the public interest, "however, commenting on an incident "However, commenting on an incident that is not within our jurisdiction would be inappropriate and could have unintended consequences."

"It's like a bruise, like a sore on the neighborhood,” Bercar said.

News 5 Investigators uncovered two civil citations in seven months against the property owner of the Bosworth home.

One was issued in December 2025 and the second is dated July 7, 2026.

"This was not on our radar for the longest time, other than the fact that it was coming up in our batch of issuance of civil tickets for property we knew to be rental but not registered,” Cleveland Building and Housing director Sally Martin O’Toole said.

On Monday, Cleveland Building and Housing also cited the property owner for 20 exterior violations, including wood trim, gutter and steps deteriorating and needing to be fixed.

"It was a laundry list of things, also high grass and weeds,” Martin O’Toole said.

Right now, it’s a civil matter, but it could become criminal if the property owner does not come into compliance by Aug. 12.

In situations like this, the city wants to hear from residents.

"I think the message that needs to be out in the public is, if you see something, you need to say something; you either need to call law enforcement or 311, or in a property maintenance issue, you need to call 311,” Martin O’Toole said.

The property owner texted News 5 Investigators, saying they have a property management company that handles the home, and apparently, squatters are living there.

The city said it does not have a record of a management company for the property.

News 5 saw a woman at the property who said she’s trying to move out.

"It is a problem because they don't have a certificate approving rental occupancy; that's why we're holding them accountable," Martin O'Toole said.

There is a $200 fine for each civil ticket and a $50 late fee. If the property owner does not pay, it gets assessed to their property tax duplicate in September.

If the property owner fails to complete the repairs for the 20 maintenance violations by Aug. 12, it will become a criminal case.

Martin O’Toole said it could lead to jail time if not corrected.