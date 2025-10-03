Geauga County business owner to reopen country store in honor of late husband

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A small business owner is picking up the pieces in her life and grappling with the immense grief of losing her late husband, as well as the temporary closure of her family's longtime business after a serious car crash last year involving a Geauga County Sheriff Deputy.

"One thing I learned is you're not guaranteed tomorrow," Carol Yapel, Owner and Operator of Farley's Country Store, said.

Despite these losses, Yapel is focused on moving forward and reopening her store later this month.

As News 5 returned to Farley's Country Store in Munson Township on Route 44 and Mayfield Road, it was a bittersweet new chapter meeting up with Yapel.

It was the first time we've been back since she lost the love of her life, her companion and business partner, Tim.

"I just kind of have a flashback from when Tim was here. It's OK," Yapel said.

The couple operated her now century-old family business Farley's Country Store, together until he tragically passed away of a massive heart attack, days shy of his 64th birthday, back in April.

We interviewed the couple together just days before his passing.

At that time, they highlighted their efforts to reopen after a Geauga County Sheriff Cruiser failed to yield, hit a pickup truck and crashed through the store while the Yapels were asleep upstairs, back in October of last year.

Geauga County Sheriff Deputy injured, business heavily damaged in crash

The crash destroyed their store and forced it to close indefinitely.

"We're thankful. Thankful because it could've been so much worse," Tim Yapel previously told News 5.

Carol Yapel took us inside the store since our April interview.

She says it is an admitted work in progress.

Yapel reflected on the last year and the people who previously made it all possible.

"All I could think of was my family. And I thought it's gonna be OK. And now I know it's OK, but I hope that I'm honoring them," Yapel said.

As time moves forward, her guardian angel of sorts has become Matt Cikity, Project Manager with Trident Restoration.

Yapel and Cikity have worked hand-in-hand on the store.

They crafted a plan and a comeback of sorts for the beloved small business.

Crews have refaced the entire outside with fresh new siding, a new front porch, and an eventual new store with some nostalgic twists is in the works on the inside.

"I kind of always knew it could look like this. But Matt made it possible," Yapel said.

Cikity says the store will be ready to go in October.

Yapel already printed a grand reopening sign.

Another sign currently hangs outside, reading "Blessed and Thankful."

"She's like, no I don't want this store perfect. I want what I had but as close as we can with new," Cikity said.

Reopening the store without her husband by her side has been bittersweet.

But she says she knows her husband is watching over her every day, cheering her on from a distance.

She's eager to welcome customers back. The store has brought joy to so many over the years.

"This is for you Tim. All of it! It's for my mom, dad, my grandparents. It's everybody, and I want everyone to come and see me. I just wanna be as supportive to the communitY, as my family always was," Yapel said.

Farley's Country Store is set for an official grand re-opening and 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

News 5 will continue to Follow-Through and track the latest.