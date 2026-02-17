He lost a bunch of money, but then a kind News 5 viewer knocked on his door

EUCLID, Ohio — Last week, we told you about how James Bailey from Euclid, who struggles with mental health issues, got a phone call recently. Crooks told him he won the lottery. He fell for it, and he handed over nearly $400 to the scammers.

However, he didn’t hide after it happened. He told his story to help you.

They told him he won $750,000 then the man lost money

"I don’t think it’s right what they did to me,” said Bailey. “I wanted to step forward so it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”

It was a story Darlyn McDermott from Canton took to heart. She knocked on Bailey’s door.

"I wanted to stop by and say hi,” said McDermott while talking with Bailey in his home. “I saw Jonathan’s piece on the news last week about what happened to you with those terrible scammers.”

She wanted to meet Bailey in person, meet his dog, too, and let them know people care.

"I thought what a great man,” said McDermott. “You’re going through all this stress, and you’re just still a great human being. And you’re obviously good because your dog loves you.”

McDermott said her grandma went through something similar years ago. She and a couple of her friends chipped in and gave Bailey $600 in gift cards to Aldi’s.

“That’s my favorite store,” said Bailey with a big smile.

"Well, a little birdie told me that was your favorite store,” said McDermott, smiling back.

“That’s the one I go to. Thank you,” said Bailey.

“Oh, my pleasure. Happy to help. Absolutely,” said McDermott as the two hugged.

“Thank you very much,” said Bailey.

“You’re welcome,” replied McDermott.

She said she’s been fortunate in her career and decided to pay it forward, hoping to maybe even encourage you to do something for someone else, too.

"There’s times we all can help,” said McDermott. “There’s times we can’t, but if you can, you should.”

So, those who were once strangers now share something special, something that connects them as friends.

"So, now this person James that we’ve never known, it’s like you’re one of our posse now,” said McDermott. “So, we wish you the very best.”

“Thank you. Thank you,” said Bailey.

“Yeah, absolutely,” McDermott told him.

