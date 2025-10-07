How are things going at Brunswick's hyperlocal Market 42?

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The wait is over!

Brunswick's once highly anticipated Market 42 is now celebrating over four months of business.

It's a story we've covered extensively for the last several years.

From groundbreaking to construction to hiring efforts, News 5 has followed through on each and every development.

We returned to check on how things are going from both a customer and vendor perspective.

Officials with Market 42 say they're working through the process as a new business and adapting with customer feedback along the way.

"How's it feel? Feels great. We're open four months now," Nick Kyriazis, Market 42 founder, said.

From digital renderings to reality, Kyriazis' dream of a hyperlocal marketplace in Brunswick has taken shape in the form of Market 42.

"It's family oriented. But we didn't expect to have that success," Kyriazis said.

With Brunswick Community and Economic Development Director Grant Aungst by his side, News 5 followed through and toured the now-finished product for the first time.

"People are happy. They come in. They know what they want. They enjoy it. It's really a gathering place," Aungst said.

Fortune's Cookies opened a second location after experiencing success at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted.

It's proven fruitful so far.

"They are doing three times the sales here than they do at the mall. Three times the sales here than at the mall," Kyriazis said.

Market 42 is home to two dozen locally owned and operated vendors and small business owners.

There's scratch-made ice cream, hibachi, crepes, clothing and even a full-out McGinty's Bar—just like the one in Lakewood.

Some businesses are already established and growing, such as Ashland's Goldberry Roasting Company.

They're partnering with neighboring vendors to offer deals, hoping to spread the word and further boost business internally.

"We're starting to get our name out there. People are still coming in saying I never been here before. I didn't know this was here," Julia Browning, Site Operation Manager at Goldberry Roasting Company, said.

Other vendors like Mallory's Pizza opened their first-ever location inside Market 42.

"It's a great place. We sell it by the slice, if you wanna come sample it. And we have calzones," Gregg Juchum, Mallory's Pizza employee, said.

When Market 42 initially opened, it was flooded with customers packing the parking lot.

Some complained of a lack of parking spaces and congestion.

We asked if that's changed and if there are enough spots to meet customer demand.

Kyriazis and Aungst say the parking metrics are accurate and foolproof.

"People just stayed here for a couple hours wandering around. Now when people come in, they know what they want, so, the turnover is shorter. So about an hour," Kyriazis said.

"When you really map it out and you talk about how many cars you have and how many folks potentially could be here and occupancy permits, the parking is correct. And in retail, you want a certain amount of turnover, so people come, spend their money enjoy their time and the next person comes in," Aungst said.

Moving forward, Market 42's vendors and founder say it's about keeping interest, engaging with residents and guests and celebrating seasonal events that will bring in customers for years to come.

"In the Market—we all wanna work together. We want you to enjoy the full experience of the market," Browning said.

Market 42 is open seven days a week.

As the seasons change, they will continue hosting farmers' markets, trunk-or-treat events, Christmas events, and food drives, and then evolve with upcoming holiday events.

Aungst confirms Market 42 has created at least 100 new jobs and re-established the industry in this part of town.

In addition to the Market, they have also constructed new townhomes behind the property to create a walkability to the project.

