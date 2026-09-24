'If You Give a Child a Book' marks a major milestone

CLEVELAND — The gymnasium at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School was rocking Wednesday morning.

News 5 Cleveland, Scholastic, The Scripps Howard Fund, and members of the Scripps Family were all on hand to celebrate a major milestone in our childhood literacy campaign, If You Give a Child a Book.

"Today is a very special day for our school community," said Principal Sherie Turner.

News 5 Cleveland Young students at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School in Cleveland celebrate Wednesday

The campaign is marking 10 years and 2 million books distributed across all Scripps News Group stations in the United States, but picked Cleveland to hold the celebration.

Locally, station employees and our generous viewers donate to the cause every year to buy new books for children, along with support from the Scripps Howard Fund.

The Browns sent Chomps to help mark the occasion. The kids cheered with delight when they saw the Browns mascot.

And what’s better than one dog? How about two!

Dog Man, a beloved character from Northeast Ohio author Dav Pilkey, was also at the event and the kids loved it.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s office also sent over a proclamation declaring September 23, 2026 ‘If You Give a Child a Book Day.’

"Are you ready to pick out some brand new books to call your own,” said Meredith Delaney, President and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

A Scholastic book fair followed the assembly.

News 5 partners with Scholastic to provide two free book fairs each school year at our two partner schools in underserved neighborhoods.

The second school is Wade Park School.

“My heart is full,” said Principal Turner. “I’m very appreciative for the love and support that our scholars get to receive.”

Each time, scholars pick out five free books.

“And every student, that is phenomenal,” said Turner.

Principal Turner said reading is foundational.

“Reading is the foundation of everything,” she said. “Reading is the foundation of every subject.”

She said Wednesday’s book fair will help them kick off a school-wide reading program.

“We want to challenge each scholar to read so many books a quarter,” she said.

We know reading helps to set up a child up for success and making sure all children in Cleveland have access to high-quality books is our goal at News 5.

It is so fun to see how excited the students of all ages are to pick out the books that speak to them and build their libraries at home.

“I was seeing smiles and happiness,” said I’Launa Harris-Newby, 8th grader Stephanie Tubbs Jones School.

She was taking photos of the younger children at the book fair Wednesday for a class project.

It was also her first time experiencing the event as Stephanie Tubbs Jones School merged with another school this year as part of CMSD’s Building Brighter Futures plan.

“I want people to know that reading is important, education is important,” she said.

“It gave me so many books that I have saved up on my shelf,” said Raymone Sawyer, 8th grader Stephanie Tubbs Jones School.

Raymone has been part of our ‘If You Give a Child a Book Campaign’ since the start, beginning in PreK.

“What has the five free books twice a year meant to you,” I asked him.

“It’s meant a lot because you could pick five books that you never read before,” he said.

He told me he loves different genres and loves sharing all the books he’s received with his younger siblings, including reading to them.

He also said he loves reading because it helps him calm down and relax.

I also talked with Alana Smith, who’s been teaching for more than 20 years and has been with us from day one.

“What I like is I hear them discussing each other’s books and how excited they are,” said Smith, intervention specialist for 6th grade at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School.

Research shows that access to books is one of the most powerful predictors of a child's academic success.

“That matters because it builds vocabulary, expands critical thinking, and what I like about this program, there’s a lot of multicultural books and it’s like a mirror,” she said. “The kids see themselves and that is so important that they see themselves and their families in a lot of these books.”

Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund, said the campaign keeps growing.

“I’m seeing joy,” she said about the book fairs. “I’m seeing possibility.”

We have continued to follow through, checking back in every year with our partner schools to see the difference it’s making.

“More importantly it’s our audiences, our viewers,” said Delaney.

One-hundred percent of your donations to the campaign, along with donations from News 5 employees and the Scripps Howard Fund have helped put nearly 45,000 books into the hands of children in Cleveland since 2016.

You can donate to 'If You Give a Child a Book' all year round.

Members of the Scripps Family were at the school Wednesday to help with the book fair.

“There is no better investment than in a child,” said Smith. “This is it. This is where it starts. This is our future.”

Principal Turner agrees and is passionate about her students and their futures. “I am,” said Turner. “One pride, one purpose, one future. We are building leaders.”

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.