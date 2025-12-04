Inferno, Rum Runners shutter due to 'economic pressures'

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's East Bank Flats bars are always swamped with people, but starting this weekend, there will be two fewer options for customers as Inferno and Rum Runners are closing effective immediately.

Inferno and Rum Runners are owned by the same company: Sly Restaurant Group (SRG).

In a statement, SRG wrote, "This decision was carefully made after evaluation of our operations and the economic pressures currently affecting the hospitality and nightlife industry. While we explored multiple options, continuing under current market has proven unsustainable.”

Thank you for being part of our story. Sly Restaurant Group

We walked through the Flats shortly after the announcement was made on Wednesday, checking with patrons and surrounding businesses.

Most bars were closed Wednesday afternoon.

We did speak with one off-camera, who explained they had no idea of the closure until we mentioned it.

That bar said business was riding steady for them, but recent shootings have driven some customers away.

One customer who was headed into Hi5 on Wednesday said, although she only visits the Flats once or twice a year, she's disappointed to hear about the major closings.

"It's very Cleveland-centered. As a native Clevelander, it feels really part of the city to come down here," she told me. "Disappointed, sad. Sad for our economy and the nightlife down here. It's a bummer to hear."

Mallorca Owner and Cleveland Independents President, Laurie Torres, told me she understands why Inferno and Rum Runners closed, describing the downtown bar/restaurant business as "suffering."

"We've seen a lot of ups, downs, you know, all around. There were just so many places to shop downtown and so many things to do downtown, so the holidays would just be a hustle and bustle because there's so many people downtown, but now it's not that way. There are not places to shop downtown. People only come downtown if there's a play or a game or something like that. They're not coming downtown just to eat or just to shop because there's really not a place for them to do that," Torres said.

She explained it's not just downtown Cleveland in this predicament, but also large surrounding cities like Columbus and Cincinnati.

Torres said with the constant turnover of businesses it makes her question what else she can do to stay above water.

"It messes with your psyche a little bit," Torres said.

Torres said the economy is suffering overall.

"It's not just economic pressures with regard to the economy and people holding on to their dollars, it's also the economic pressure of everything costing more, you know, food costs more, labor costs more, rent costs more, utilities cost more, everything costs more. Most restaurants are realizing that they can't take any more price increases to their menu," Torres said.

Just last week, I told you about the state of restaurants in Ohio.

The Ohio Restaurant Hospitality Alliance told me more than 500 restaurants across the state have closed or are closing this year.

It's not just nightclubs and restaurants that are shuttering, but also breweries.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Association recently told me more breweries have closed than opened in 2025.

I asked Torres if she sees the economy getting better anytime soon.

She told me, "There needs to be a little more focus on building up the urban centers. If your urban center is not strong, it's like an empty box. The minute somebody steps on the center, the whole thing around it is gonna crumble."

She said she believes major businesses, like Sherwin-Williams, setting up shop in downtown Cleveland will help attract more.

"Come downtown. It's a wonderful place. It's safe, it's beautiful. The lights are gorgeous. There's more to do than you think there is. Even though I wasn't raised in Cleveland, I'm a huge fan of the city. It is a beautiful city with beautiful people and it's such a great place to be, and supporting those independents is crucially important," Torres said.

News 5 has reached out to SRG throughout Wednesday for additional details on the closure of Inferno and Rum Runners, but has yet to hear back.