Inside the new $1.1 billion Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Clinic is just months away from unveiling its new Neurological Institute. It's a project News 5 first reported on in 2019. In January of 2027, the first patients will be treated in this billion-dollar facility.

“The largest hole in the city of Cleveland was dug beneath us not so long ago,” said Enterprise Chief Dr. Andre Machado. “And now we’re finishing the largest project of the main campus of the Cleveland Clinic, the largest building to be ever created on this

campus.”

Cleveland Clinic

It’s a labor of love for Machado, who said it’s about more than streamlining care. “We don’t build a facility like this, we don’t make an investment like this only for streamlining, we build it for the future,” he said. “ The intent of this building here is to provide the complexity of care that patients will need as our community ages and the complexity of care that cannot be provided in the community, in other parts of the Cleveland Clinic.”

News 5’s Tiffany Tarpley got the chance to tour the facility that’s currently under construction.

Tiffany Tarpley

Machado said this is going to be a one-of-a-kind 24-hour neurological hospital with technology that’s unique to Cleveland Clinic, like the assessment center.

“On the first two floors, their walking, their gait and parts of their neurological examination will be done by the building itself, before they see the doctor, before they see the provider.”

Cleveland Clinic

Simple touches like natural light and bigger patient rooms are also a focus. “This is a facility that was designed by nurses, by physicians, by therapists working together with engineers and architects thinking of the patient at the center of everything,” he said. “We’re embedding research as part of our clinical care because we know that many neurological diseases can be treated but not cured, and we don’t want this to be true for our children.”

Tiffany Tarpley