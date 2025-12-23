'It felt like hope again!' Mom sees News 5 viewers' generosity after being fooled on job offer

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron mom is finding new hope thanks to some special people in Northeast Ohio —you, our News 5 viewers. She had just wanted to help warn people about the work-from-home problem she was having, but then your generosity kicked in.

"It definitely was surprising, especially since I know a lot of us are going through a lot of different things right now,” said Mychale Green, 34.

She was going through a lot the last time we talked with her. She was in tears after a work-from-home job problem where the supposed business left her without a paycheck, in fact, wanting her to pay to get her money.

Thousands and thousands of News 5 viewers saw that report. Many were moved by Green’s story. So much so, they reached out saying they wanted to help, not for the notoriety but from the kindness of their own hearts.

"It made me feel better about life moving forward because, I’m not going to lie, in that moment, I was defeated a little bit,” said Green.

At that time, she had already been looking for a job for six months, and she was falling behind in her rent and her bills.

"When it’s like I don’t know how we’re going to eat, if we’re going to eat, what’s happening, tired of asking people, you know, they have things going on. It was a very tough situation,” said Green.

"They know that people are looking for jobs. They know that it’s difficult right now,” said Ericka Dilworth from the Cleveland Better Business Bureau.

She told us fake job offers usually start in certain ways.

“We’re seeing a lot where maybe you do have your resume out on some type of a platform, and you get a random text, or you get a random email, or you get a random call,” said Dilworth.

For Green, her situation became much more complex.

"There was an employment agreement. There was a W-4 form. There were extensive documents that looked to be legitimate,” Green told us.

When hearing our viewers wanted to help, she set up a GoFundMe account. Then, your donations started coming in.

"Thank you very much, like sincerely,” said Green.

She now has a new, legitimate job. The future is looking brighter thanks in part to your generosity.

"My heart was definitely touched when people wanted to reach out and support,” said Green. “It was like, wow! And then it felt like...hope again.”

