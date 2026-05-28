'It makes me forget I’m 88!': Senior performers take their show on the road

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A retirement community in Olmsted Township has grown its theater production.

I was there for their debut three years ago, and recently went back to see how they're now preparing to take the show on the road.

For this year's show, the iconic score for The Sound of Music is being brought to life by the senior stars at Renaissance Retirement Campus in Olmsted Township.

The performers consistently prove that age is just a number.

Like Jean Driggs, 89, who plays Mother Abbess.

"I get to sing Climb Every Mountain,” said Driggs.

I actually danced with Jean three years ago when I visited during a dress rehearsal before their first-ever show in 2023, Guys and Dolls.

"I played Adelaide in Guys and Dolls," she said. "So, Adelaide and Mother Superior are kind of extreme opposites!"

We laughed, and I told her it showed her range as an actress!

Jean is a lifelong performer on stage. I asked her what it means to her to be able to keep using those talents and skills.

"It’s very exciting," she said with a big smile.

I also got to reconnect with Ralph Zarlino, who’s 87 going on 88.

"You are 16 going on 17, baby it’s time to think," sang Zarlino.

He plays Rolf and has been in every show at Renaissance Retirement Campus.

"It makes me forget I’m 88!" he said.

This is their fourth musical, but new this year, they’re taking the show on the road, so to speak. They have partnered with Baldwin Wallace and will be performing on the big stage at the university under the direction of Richard and Heidi Bieber.

"We've graduated from our little auditorium into the big stage at Baldwin Wallace," said Ralph. "Why it’s better for us is, before, our little auditorium only held like 100 people and we had to do eight shows."

And they have a lot of people wanting to see them.

"We have 900 people who bought tickets," he said.

Fostering community, staying active, and having fun is what it’s about, said the director of programs and events at the Renaissance, Marie Diamond.

And proving perhaps the best role of all – is staying young at heart.

"I think it keeps us from getting old," said Jean. "I think people who just sit around get old and I don’t want to get old!"

Their sold-out performances are set for this Saturday and Sunday at Baldwin Wallace.

They sold close to 1,000 tickets.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.