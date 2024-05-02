'It was truly over nothing': 2 who set fire to W. 106th Street house plead not guilty

Just a week after Cecelia Li and her husband Felipe Freitas' home went up in flames, they have found some solace knowing the person Cuyahoga County prosecutors said is responsible is now behind bars.

The fire occurred on April 20 on W. 106th Street in Cleveland.

On Thursday, Tyric Green, 21, and D'Andre Morris, 22, pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges, including six counts of attempted murder in connection to the arson.

"I'm relieved," Li said. "You know, it's definitely a couple of scary days knowing that they were still out there and everything."

Investigators said Green's grandmother had been giving him money to pay her rent to her landlords, who happen to be Cecelia and Felipe; however, he had been pocketing the money for three months.

"When we tried to talk to them about not getting the rent, then he forged bank documents," Li said.

The couple said they had no choice but to evict the grandmother, and the same day they notified the tenant, they saw someone on their Ring doorbell camera attempting to set the house on fire, but the flames quickly went out.

"That day, on Friday, she said, 'I have a rent check between $100 If you cancel the eviction,' we canceled it, and then he set the house on fire, so it was truly over nothing. Wow. Truly over nothing," Li said.

Cecelia and Felipe lost their dog in the fire, but they managed to escape the house with their 7-month-old baby and found their cat two days later.

The couple said they know they are not the only ones impacted by the fire.

"We lost a lot, too, but she also lost her grandson, and I can empathize to that," Freitas said.

The couple said they now want to see Green and Morris punished to the fullest extent and hope they find a bit of remorse.

"He robbed himself of his entire life. He's not gonna get that chance," Li said. "His friend, too, that just came along for the ride with absolutely no attachment like what he robbed himself with his life as well."