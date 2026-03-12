'It's a new era.' Great Northern Mall Sears OUT, New Grocery Supercenter could be moving IN

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A major redevelopment project could soon transform part of Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted as city leaders prepare to move forward with plans to bring a large-scale grocery superstore to the property.

North Olmsted officials say the proposal is part of a broader effort to modernize the mall property and ensure its long-term success as traditional indoor malls across the country adapt to changing times.

Great Northern Mall is evolving

For years, residents have watched the mall change — including the closure of anchor stores like Sears, which closed at the site roughly five years ago.

The large building has sat vacant ever since, surrounded by acres of empty parking lots.

Under a proposed development agreement, crews would demolish the former Sears structure and replace it with a more than 100 thousand-square-foot grocery supercenter, along with a gas station and convenience store.

Former North Olmsted Economic and Community Development Director Max Upton said the project represents a turning point for the property.

“People were tired of looking at an empty building and 15 acres of crumbling asphalt,” Upton said. “What we have in front of us now is an opportunity to change the trajectory.”

Longtime residents say the property has already changed significantly in recent years.

North Olmsted resident Gary Tolowitzki said he still visits the area — but not necessarily the mall itself as much as he did 10-15 years ago.

“Not to the mall — but the outlying stores,” Tolowitzki said.

Another resident, Jim Klann, said it's apparent that change is necessary based on foot traffic.

“It’s pretty empty compared to what it used to be a few years ago,” he said.

City leaders say the redevelopment is part of a broader shift away from the traditional mall model toward a mixed-use “town center” style destination.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said attracting a large grocery retailer could spark further investment in the area.

“Everyone needs to go to the grocery store,” she said. “When you have that amount of traffic coming through, it lends itself to more redevelopment.”

Officials believe the project could bring hundreds of jobs and encourage additional businesses to locate nearby.

City leaders say the vision is similar to redevelopment projects seen at Richmond Town Square and Westgate Shopping Center, where aging retail spaces have been transformed into new community gathering places with a more outdoor feel.

Dailey Jones said the long-term goal is to create more of a destination for the community.

“More of a town-center feel — more of an area for people to gather and do some recreation,” she said.

News 5 reached out to Great Northern Mall officials for comment about the ongoing redevelopment plan.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"Following the recent successful openings of Phoenix Theaters, Kids Empire, Build the Pho, and Texas Roadhouse at Great Northern, we are excited to learn about the City of North Olmsted involvement with the potential development of the former Sears parcel. The addition of this new retail category in such close proximity will be a strong complement to the area and a welcome enhancement for not only our retailers and restaurants but our entire community."

City officials remain tight-lipped about which grocery store chain could move into the old Sears site once that portion of the building is demolished.

However, several major retailers already operate nearby, including Walmart, Target, and Giant Eagle.

It's unlikely they would move to a new space at the mall, given the nearby established locations.

One potential candidate could be Meijer, which already operates stores across Northeast Ohio.

Meijer is currently building a new 160,000 square foot Meijer supercenter at the Southland Property in Middleburg Heights, where a Sears previously stood.

News 5 reached out to Meijer corporate to confirm whether they would take over the North Olmsted property.

A spokesperson did not confirm any details, but they sent us the following statement: "The feedback from customers in the region has been overwhelmingly positive, and we continue to invest in this market. There are currently 17 Meijer stores in Northeast Ohio, and 58 in the state. We are actively exploring new store opportunities throughout the region."

North Olmsted city leaders stress the redevelopment project is still in the early stages.

If approved, the former Sears building could be demolished sometime in 2026, with the grocery supercenter potentially opening in late 2027 or early 2028, according to Upton.

North Olmsted City Council is expected to vote on the further development agreement during its meeting on March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

City officials say the project represents the first step in a larger effort to reimagine the Great Northern Mall property for the next generation.

News 5 will Follow-Through and bring you the latest.