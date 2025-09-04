'It's become a government overreach.' Ohio lawmaker fight to overhaul property taxes

CLEVELAND — An all-out effort is underway to reform property taxes in Ohio.

Educators battle county officials during Ohio property tax reform meeting

Some Republican state lawmakers are now pushing for more changes regarding how taxes impact residents on a daily basis.

It's coming in the form of the "Taxpayer Freedom Trilogy".

It's technically three separate bills, but they're all packaged together.

The lawmakers supporting the measure say residents deserve accountability, transparency and fairness.

Ohio Republican State Rep. Gary Click of the 88th District is one of the lawmakers spearheading the 'Taxpayer Freedom Trilogy.'

"The mantra from the beginning of our nation was no taxation without representation. It wasn't no taxation. It was no taxation without representation. And every generation deserves to have a voice in the taxes that they pay. They deserve to know how much they are paying, why they are paying it and what good is it doing," Click said.

The first House Bill is dubbed "Discontinuing the Continuum."

Click says it would eliminate never-ending tax levies and introduce vote-based renewals.

The levees would be wiped out by 2030.

The second House Bill, "Arresting the Inside Millage", would allow voters to reduce the amount of property tax local governments can impose without voter approval.

The third House Bill, "Triumph of the Taxpayer", would adjust the voter approval threshold for different sizes of new levies. This would make raising taxes more challenging.

Click says property tax reform is a significant issue in Ohio, and he says residents deserve transparency.

He claims there has been unnecessary government overreach, and voters should not be forced to break their bank on things they have no say in.

"I want them to be fair. I wanna understand what I'm paying for. And why I'm paying for it. and I think this Trilogy of Bills provides transparency," Click said.

The bills were introduced back on August 25, 2025.

Click says voters should have more say in blocking, approving and reducing property taxes.

Opponents of the bills argue there would be instability with school funding and local governments.

They say if the bills were signed into law, they could hurt community services, public schools and police and fire department budgets.