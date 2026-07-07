'It's just a small way we can give back': Businesses unite in Rittman

Helping hands are everywhere in Rittman following the shooting Sunday night in Wayne County that claimed the lives of a mother and daughter and a Rittman police sergeant.

Team Coverage: Rittman officer death

There is a fast-growing food truck rally that'll benefit the families of the victims.

We talked with Dan Kaser on Tuesday.

He and his wife own and operate the Best Spudz food truck out of Orrville.

He said they do a lot of work in Rittman and, immediately following the tragedy, wanted to do something to return all the love and support the city has shown them over the years.

He said they reached out to the Rittman Chamber of Commerce, and the organization has been a big help with the location and electricity.

Then, Dan said he posted about the fundraiser online on Monday and couldn't believe the response.

"I woke up this morning, and I had dozens of messages from people wanting to jump in and help,” he said Tuesday. “Our post had over a thousand shares. The community is just spreading the word, and it warms my heart seeing the food truck community coming together for a small town like Rittman.”

He said they have at least 15 food trucks so far from all over the region booked for the food truck rally that’ll be Monday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fitz Memorial Park in Rittman.

There will be food, free drinks, bounce houses, a prayer tent, mental health services and more.

Everyone is invited.

Best of all, Dan said all proceeds will benefit the family of fallen officer Sgt. Scott Ries and the family of Christine and McKinley McWilliams.

And the day before, on Sunday, July 12, there will be a "Rittman Strong" community cookout and bake sale from 2 to 5 p.m. at 8 North Main St. in Rittman, which is the parking lot for C & J Evolution Gym.

All proceeds will be donated to the families.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.