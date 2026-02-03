Jaja reopens more than year after car crashed through front of restaurant

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The beloved Mediterranean-inspired, shared plates restaurant JaJa rolls out a slightly reimagined dining experience at the Gehring Avenue, second-floor space, a year after closing.

It was a site that quite literally stopped everyone in their tracks in Ohio City.

A driver lost control, crashing through the front of the restaurant, leaving behind a serious path of damage on Oct. 31, 2024.

More than a year later, Jaja is set to officially reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

"We're really excited to be back and really grateful for the support and patience of the guests that have been there before and the guests that lost their reservations after we closed," Jonathan Gans, Partner in JJJ Hospitality/Operator of JaJa, said.

Gans says there is a new menu, a new chef and ultimately a new story to tell, with a few modest upgrades inside the restaurant.

"You're gonna walk into that space and be like, 'Oh yeah, this is like the best version of Jaja that I've experienced yet.' And for somebody who hasn't been there,it's still gonna be this same like wow experience when you pop up out of the elevator," Gans said.

Gans says crews changed out a few chairs and the seating areas and removed some of the old designs.

"Think less taxidermy and a slightly cleaner aesthetic, but all the beauty and visuals from before," Gans said.

News 5 was there back in October of 2024, when a driver going at least 100 mph lost control and smashed into Jaja.

The car crashed right into the side of the building, hitting the elevator shaft.

The car immediately burst into flames—as medics rushed the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tenants in neighboring apartments lost power as crews worked to restore service and remove the debris strewn across the area.

Gans says the crash site is the access point to Jaja.

Since Jaja is on the second floor, the elevator has been shut down for extensive repairs.

Gans says the journey to reopening has been no easy feat.

"Just the timeline was hard because it was a real unknown. Complicated building and where the car hit is a really challenging point in terms of the building layout in terms of getting it fixed. It was never gonna be a super fast fix because of how complicated the elevator is and all the things," Gans said.

He says they're eager for this new chapter and excited for patrons to take in all they have to offer.

"This is an opportunity. We have to look at the positive here. It is the opportunity to come back better, stronger than ever before. Some returning staff, some new staff. We are ready," Gans said.

Jaja officially reopens at 5 p.m.

Gans says they will operate Tuesday through Saturday.

