JumpStart is helping Cleveland entrepreneurs grow, and the program itself is now growing, too

CLEVELAND — News 5 is following through on efforts to help local entrepreneurs and small business owners succeed.

JumpStart’s Small Business Impact Program Showcase is happening Monday night at Cleveland Browns Stadium. It is like a Shark Tank style event for them to win big money and more.

Jeffrey T. Jones Jr. is the owner of It's a Wrap. Whatever it is, they'll make a custom wrap for it.

"It's a Wrap is a business-to-business wrap trade industry that allows businesses to talk without saying a word," said Jones.

News 5 first met Jones in May, as he wrapped his arms around a $10,000 check. He won the 18th cohort of the JumpStart Impact Showcase at Browns Stadium.

"I'm so grateful for the team at JumpStart and the Impact Showcase," he said. "I don't feel as if I'm by myself anymore."

He said the program and the winnings were life-changing.

"I've grown by leaps and bounds," he described. "JumpStart showed me how to be a redistributor of wealth. Especially within this Cleveland community. I wanted to make sure I had an amazing impact on Cleveland."

The $10,000 helped him move into a new office space, support subcontractors, bring in sales and graphics teams, and buy a massive printer he calls "The Beast."

"The Beast allows us to print and do production on our own graphics. The Beast allowed me to save $450 on average per job."

Beth Keenan is hoping to follow in Jones' footsteps.

She and her mother have made artwork together for 25 years, and opened FunktiniLand in September of 2022. They are in Hanger 3 at City Goods Creative Hangers in Ohio City.

"We carry over 35 Ohio makers; 75% are from Northeast Ohio and then 25% from around the state," said Keenan, owner of FunktiniLand.

Kennan is among the seven Cleveland-based entrepreneurs in the 19th cohort who'll be pitching Monday night for their chance to take home up to $10,000.

She says she feels ready.

"I'm nervous, but I'm not overly nervous," she smiled.

No one walks away empty-handed. Along with the coaching and guidance they all receive, each entrepreneur gets at least $2,500 to help grow their business.

Lorne Novick is with JumpStart, a nonprofit started in 2016 that provides capital, services, and connections to help local entrepreneurs grow.

"It's through partnerships like we have tonight with the Cleveland Browns that we're able to do this," Novick said about the money they use to pour into local small businesses.

All seven entrepreneurs have participated in JumpStart's 12-week small business accelerator to help them grow. The pitch competition is the finale.

"They not only learn from each other and learn from us, but we assign two external advisers to walk them through the program to be their mentors during the program," said Novick.

And they continue to check in with and support the entrepreneurs they've worked with. He said this program is their highest-profile small business program.

"We get anywhere from 75-100 applicants before we narrow it down to the seven or eight businesses that will participate."

So, they're a winner for just making it onto the stage.

Jones is now paying it forward. He is preparing to teach others how to do custom wraps so they can start their own businesses and find success, too.

He encouraged other entrepreneurs and small business owners to reach out to Jumpstart.

"You get out of what you put into it, but the whole hitch is make sure you reach back and bring a couple other people with you," said Jones.

The competitors Monday night are presenting to a live audience at Browns Stadium, and before a panel of judges that includes two Browns players — safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

JumpStart is now recruiting for its 20th cohort of the Small Business Impact Program, which they say the grand prize will be doubled to $20,000.

Learn more about JumpStart here.

Also, JumpStart's Stark County cohort is now live and taking applications.