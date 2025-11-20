Kofi Boakye gets an assist from Cavs star to empower Akron youth

AKRON — From winning a national talent competition to landing a role in the Whitney Houston biopic and touring with big names, making an impact in his hometown has long been Kofi Boakye’s passion.

"I don't want to limit. I just want to elevate possibility." Boakye said.

His Beyond The Keys youth program introduces students to pieces of his journey and the resilience of being raised by a single mom, overcoming homelessness, and nearly quitting piano lessons.

Last year, Boakye shared why he's made it his mission to help children know their worth and work toward dreams.

How to listen to musician Kofi Boakye speak Thursday night in Akron

"Just to see the faces of so many kids from all across this country find light in my story… and also find a way in theirs. I mean, that's what this is all about," Boakye said.

On Thursday evening, at Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron, several high school seniors excelling in arts or athletics will receive Kofi's inaugural Elevating Possibility Scholarship. The exact amount is a surprise. It’s happening during the school’s 13th Annual Harvest Festival and Student Showcase.

The money can be used for housing, transportation, food, tuition, or whatever need the student has.

"Absolutely. No limits to how far you can go and how far you can utilize this scholarship for yourself," Boakye said. "In hopes that they can take that opportunity and grow with it and go with it and do what they can to also be the next Kofi talking to Damon to give back to this community."

Akron native and Cleveland Cavaliers star Larry Nance Jr. is helping make the scholarship possible.

"He's (Boakye) someone I believe in, and I’m really excited," Nance Jr. said.

The NBA star said he’s always admired creative talent.

"I’m not very artistic, I can’t draw. I wish I could sing or dance… but I can’t, but I admire it. I admire it so much," Nance Jr. said.

That admiration led him to reach out to Boakye, inspired after watching a viral video of him speaking to the Akron Board of Education last summer about why arts programming matters—and should never be cut.

"The passion and his delivery of his speech just really, really moved me," Nance Jr. said.

"Whether it’s sports, whether it’s music, whether it’s whatever mode you want to express yourself in, there’s a way to do that. There’s a way to get to where you want to get to, and here are two people you can look to that can be a resource for you," Nance Jr. said.

The two men are dedicated to making a change in a community that means a lot to them.

"I think that's what we do. Kids from Akron, we pair up, and we find the way that we can, you know, make this community and make the city that we're from even brighter and even better," Boakye said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.