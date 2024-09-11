Lakewood family continues searching for missing 17-year-old girl with medical issues

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It's been 24 days since a Lakewood mother has seen her daughter. Madison Rich, known by family and friends as Maddie, left home on Aug. 15. Her family and friends said they lost contact with her three days later. Ever since News 5 has been following the search for the teenager.

On Wednesday morning, Cleveland Missing held a press conference with Maddie's family, pleading for information or for her to come home. Lakewood police believe Maddie might be near Northfield Road in North Randall or Warrensville Heights. That's where her last location was picked up, and a cell signal hasn't been found since.

Her family finds that location strange because Maddie doesn't know many folks on that side of town.

"Maddie if you hear this, Mommy loves you. Your friends and family love you so much," said Tracey Rich, Maddie's Mom.

We last talked to Rich on Sept. 3 at her Lakewood home. At that time, Rich said Maddie had left home before.

"It's definitely not like her to not have contact with anybody, and the days are just getting harder as each day goes on," Rich said.

The teen's family is also worried about her health, explaining Maddie has medical issues that need immediate attention.

"We're very concerned about her mental health; her medication is at home," said Rich.

Maddie graduated from Lakewood High School in June and had plans to attend Cleveland State University.

"Your baby cousin asks about you, and I don't know what else to tell him. It's kind of rough," said David Rich, Maddie's uncle.

Cleveland Missing is asking for everyone to keep looking.

News 5 17-year-old Maddie Rich was last heard from on August 18, after that, her phone pinged her location near Warrensville Heights and North Randall.

"There's only so many police officers, there's only so many family members; we need the public's help to see something and say something," said Chief John Majoy, president of the board of directors of Cleveland Missing.

"Maddie if you hear this please come home. If anybody has Maddie, please let her come home," said Rich.

The teen has two tattoos on her arms and a mole on her left cheek. If you think you see her, you're asked to call 911.

If you know something about her whereabouts, you're asked to call Lakewood Police at (216) 529-6766. You can remain anonymous.

